Millions of devices will make siren sound in September as UK's emergency alerts system tested

28 July 2025, 07:58

A message that will be sent to phones across the country in a national test of the UK’s emergency alert system has been published in advance as the Government seeks to ready the public for the drill.
By Danielle Desouza

A message that will be sent to phones across the country in a national test of the UK’s emergency alert system has been published in advance as the Government seeks to prepare the public for the drill.

Millions of devices will vibrate and make a siren sound for around 10 seconds as they receive the text of fewer than 100 words at around 3pm on September 7.

It will let the public know they "do not need to take any action".

The Cabinet Office said the text message will include both English and Welsh and be sent to mobile phones on 4G and 5G networks in the UK.

It will read: "This is a test of Emergency Alerts, a UK government service that will warn you if there’s a life-threatening emergency nearby.

"You do not need to take any action. In a real emergency, follow the instructions in the alert tokeep yourself and others safe.

"Find simple and effective advice on how to prepare for emergencies at gov.uk/prepare.

"Visit gov.uk/alerts for more information or to view this message in Welsh. Ewch i gov.uk/alertsam ragor o wybodaeth neu i weld y neges hon yn y Gymraeg."

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden said: "Just like the fire alarm in your house, it’s important we test this system so that we know it will work if we need it.

"The alerts have the potential to save lives."

The Government has been carrying out a public awareness campaign to ensure people know when the test is taking place, including those facing domestic abuse who may have hidden phones.

Since the first national test of the system in April 2023, five alerts have been sent, including during major storms such as Storm Eowyn in January.

Some MPs have called on ministers to use different modes of communication for the alert so it reaches people without a phone.

