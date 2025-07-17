Breaking News

Diane Abbott becomes fifth MP to be suspended from the Labour Party this week

By Henry Moore

Diane Abbott has been suspended by the Labour Party for the second time, becoming the fifth MP to face action this week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Former shadow home secretary Abbott had the whip removed two years ago after claiming that Irish, Jewish and Traveller people “undoubtedly experience prejudice” that is “similar to racism.”

But she added at the time: “It is true that many types of white people with points of difference, such as redheads, can experience this prejudice. But they are not all their lives subject to racism.”

A Labour spokesperson said the MP had been suspended "pending an investigation."

This week, Ms Abbott was asked if she regrets the comments to which she replied, "no, not at all."

The MP for Hackney North & Stoke Newington added: "Clearly, there must be a difference between racism which is about colour and other types of racism because you can see a Traveller or a Jewish person walking down the street, you don’t know [their background].

"You don’t know unless you stop to speak to them or you’re in a meeting with them.

“But if you see a black person walking down the street, you see straight away that they’re black. They are different types of racism.

“I just think that it’s silly to try and claim that racism which is about skin colour is the same as other types of racism. I just … I don’t know why people would say that.”

In response, a Labour Party spokesman said: “There is no place for antisemitism in the Labour Party.

“We take these comments incredibly seriously, and will assess them in line with the Labour Party’s rules and procedures.”

This is a breaking story, more follows…