Dianne Abbott faces calls to lose whip after calling IDF 'Jewish Defence Force'

2 July 2025, 13:54

Dianne Abbott, Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington.
Dianne Abbott, Labour MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Dianne Abbott is facing calls to lose the whip after the Labour veteran blamed the "Jewish Defence Force" for atrocities in Gaza.

The Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP wrongly attributed this label to Israel's Defence Force in a social media post.

She wrote on X: “Beyond horrific that the Jewish Defence Force is gunning down Palestinians as they queue for food #Gaza Genocide.”

The post appeared to reference an article written by journalist Chris Hedges in 2001 in which he alleged that Israeli troops had “enticed children like mice into a trap and murdered them for sport”.

Critics say the comments are inflammatory and unsubstantiated.

But it comes amid reports that Israeli soldiers have been ordered by their commanders to deliberately shoot at unarmed Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza, describing it as a ‘killing field’.

It has since been deleted but it remains unclear why she chose to use the word "Jewish" in her post.

Read more: At least 44 people killed after Israel opens fire on aid trucks in Gaza, eye witnesses report

Read more: Egypt deports and detains dozens of activists participating in march to Gaza in bid to end Israeli blockade

Palestinian volunteers secure flour trucks to world food warehouses in Gaza.
Palestinian volunteers secure flour trucks to world food warehouses in Gaza. Picture: Alamy

Alex Hearn, co-director of Labour Against Antisemitism, described the tweet as “just her latest derogatory comment aimed at Jews”.

He told The Telegraph: “Where is the zero tolerance we were promised when she has previously had the whip removed for a similar offence?

“It is sad to see a groundbreaking MP who was the first black woman to be elected, reduced to not knowing the difference between the Israel Defense Forces and Jewish defence forces.”

A spokesperson for the Board of Deputies said branded the post "disgraceful", saying it was "the latest in her long line of anti-Jewish offences and provocations."

"Coming so soon after the appalling scenes at Glastonbury at the weekend, there can be no excuse, and she should now lose the whip as a Labour MP.

"After a long and trailblazing career, it is tragic that she will end it known mainly for her fomenting of bigotry,” the spokesperson added.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “All complaints are taken seriously and assessed in line with the Labour Party’s rules and procedures.”

It comes after Labour suspended Ms Abbot in April 2023 for writing a letter to The Observer where she said white people, including Irish, Jewish and Traveller people, cannot truly experience racism.

While she said "many types of white people with points of difference" can experience prejudice, they are not subject to racism "all their lives".

She later withdrew her remarks and apologised "for any anguish caused".

Ms Abbott has been an MP for Hackney North and Stoke Newington since 1987 and has a long history of anti-racism campaigning.

She has expressed support for pro-Palestinian campaigners and has long called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

LBC has approached Ms Abbott's office for comment.

