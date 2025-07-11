Trump 'denied honour of addressing Parliament' during historic second state visit

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hands an invitation from King Charles III for a second state visit to U.S. President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump will not be granted the honour of addressing Parliament when he visits the UK later this summer, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Trump is set to visit the UK in the coming weeks for a historic second state visit, with the US President expected to arrive at some point in September.

This would coincide with a parliamentary recess, giving the UK Government a good reason not to give him the chance to speak.

It comes after French President Emmanuel Macron addressed Parliament earlier this week, ahead of announcing a “groundbreaking” one in, one out migration deal with Sir Keir Starmer.

Read more: Angela Rayner suspended by Unite over bin strikes - as union hints at possible split from Labour

Nick Ferrari reacts to Keir Starmer's meeting with Donald Trump

Reports have also claimed Mr Trump is not expected to visit Buckingham Palace during his trip to the UK.

There have been concerns Labour MPs could protest if Mr Trump were given the chance to address Parliament.

This comes after Sir Keir Starmer agreed to meet Donald Trump during the US President's expected visit to Scotland later this month.

Mr Trump’s trip to Scotland is separate from his upcoming state visit.

The Prime Minister told the BBC Radio 4 podcast Political Thinking With Nick Robinson it was “in the national interest” for the two men to connect.

He said: “We are different people and we’ve got different political backgrounds and leanings, but we do have a good relationship and that comes from a numbers of places.

“I think I do understand what anchors the president, what he really cares about.“For both of us, we really care about family and there’s a point of connection there.”

LBC has contacted 10 Downing Street and The White House for comment.