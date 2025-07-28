Breaking News

Donald Trump praises Starmer's 'strong stance' on immigration as pair hold talks at Scottish golf course

28 July 2025, 12:55 | Updated: 28 July 2025, 13:16

U.S. President Donald Trump meets Sir Keir Starmer at his Scottish golf course.
U.S. President Donald Trump meets Sir Keir Starmer at his Scottish golf course. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump praised the UK's "strong stance" on immigration as he met Sir Keir Starmer in Scotland today.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was greeted by a piper as he arrived at Donald Trump's Scottish golf course for talks.

The PM arrived at the village of Turnberry with his wife Lady Victoria Starmer on Monday afternoon, with the two leaders set to "iron out" the recently signed US-UK trade deal.

The pair will also discuss ending the "unspeakable suffering and starvation in Gaza", after the UK announced it would parachute aid into the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to gathered media as he greets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starme
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to gathered media as he greets British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starme. Picture: Getty

Addressing comments he made on Friday, where he claimed Europe would be "destroyed" by immigration, the US President told reporters "it is imperative" the UK continues its "strong stance" on migration.

"I know nothing about the boats," Trump told reporters when asked about small boats arriving in the UK.

"But if the boats are loaded up with bad people, and they usually are, because other countries don't send their vessels, they send people that they don't want and that's stupid."

Turning to the PM, Trump said: "I've heard you've taken a much stronger stance".

"We've done a lot of work stopping them coming," Starmer replied.

Trump, Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer at Trump Turnberry golf club.
Trump, Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer at Trump Turnberry golf club. Picture: Getty

"We've returned 35,000 in the first year of this Labour government, so we're very pleased that we're getting on with returning people who've got no right to be here."

Moving on to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Trump rejected Benjamin Netanyahu's claim that there is "no starvation" in the region.

"I don't know. I mean, based on television, I would say, not particularly because those children look very hungry," he said.

"But we're giving a lot of money and a lot of food. And other nations are now stepping up. I know that this nation [the UK] is right here."

Responding, Sir Keir Starmer described the situation in Gaza as an "absolute catastrophe".

"Nobody wants to see that, and I think people in Britain are revolted at seeing what they're seeing on their screens."So we've got to get to that ceasefire, and thank you, Mr President, for leading on that."

Trump also touched on Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, telling reporters he is "very disappointed" in Vladimir Putin.

"We've had discussions, you [Keir Starmer] and I have had discussions we thought we had that settled numerous times.

"And then president Putin goes out and starts launching rockets into some city like Kyiv and kills a lot of people in a nursing home or whatever."

"We're going to have to look, I'm going to reduce that 50 days that I gave him to a lesser number, because I think I already know the answer," he added.

