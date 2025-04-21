Exclusive

Trump should be banned from addressing Parliament during state visit for ‘colluding with Putin’, Labour peer tells LBC

21 April 2025, 12:15

UK Prime Minister Meets With President Trump In Washington
UK Prime Minister Meets With President Trump In Washington. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump should be blocked from addressing Parliament during his upcoming state visit, a Labour peer has told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lord George Foulkes of Cumnock accused the US president of “colluding with Putin” as he called for Trump to ber banned from addressing Parliament.

Alongside a series of other MPs and Peers, Lord Foulkes wrote a letter to Lord McFall of Alcluith, the Lord Speaker, calling for the UK Government to take a hardline position against Trump.

Lord Foulkes said: "While the Government is obliged to deal with governments of all kinds, Parliament should not welcome a leader who is anti-democratic and flouts the courts and the rule of law.

"He also fails to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which all parties in the UK Parliament have done."

Read more: 'He served with such devotion': King Charles leads tributes as Pope Francis dies aged 88

Lord George Foulkes
Lord George Foulkes. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to LBC on Monday, Lord Foukes added: “I don't think it would be appropriate on this occasion because of his attitude towards the United Kingdom, because the fact that he doesn't respect the court in the United States, he doesn't respect democracy or the rule of law, and it's okay for the UK Government to deal with him because they have to deal with all sorts of government of all kinds, but not for Parliament.

“Parliament is the democratic expression of our will in the country. We should make it clear that we don't agree with a lot of the things, if probably all of the things that Donald Trump has said.

“He has failed to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine. And every party in our parliament supports Ukraine and condemns Russia's invasion.

“And it does appear that he is colluding with Putin. And to have someone like that in Westminster really would go against all our democratic traditions and against all our attitudes in the UK Parliament.”

Trump looks set to travel to the UK in September following an invitation from the King and Sir Keir Starmer for a historic second state visit.

"I was invited by the King and the great country. They are going to do a second fest - that's what it is. It is beautiful," Trump said last week.

"It is the second time is has happened to one person. The reason is we have two separate terms and it's an honour to be a friend of King Charles and the family, William.

"I think they are setting a date for September.

"I don't know how it can be bigger than the last one. The last one was incredible but they say the next one will be even more important."

Appearing in the Oval Office in February, the PM handed a letter to Trump penned by King Charles, detailing a state visit that Starmer described as an "unprecedented" invite.

The royal invite played on Trump's long-standing admiration for the British monarchy/

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest