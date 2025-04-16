Donald Trump 'very close' to announcing trade deals with 15 countries

16 April 2025, 09:22

Donald Trump
Donald Trump. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Donald Trump is said to be looking at trade deals drafted by more than 15 countries, with an announcement expected 'very soon'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In the latest move in the US president's trade war, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Tuesday that some of the deals were close to being finalised.

Britain has been hopeful of a deal to exempt them from Mr Trump's tariffs and JD Vance said the US is "working very hard" with the UK to negotiate a "great" trade deal.

The American leader imposed sweeping tariffs on imports to the United States several weeks ago, sending stock prices tumbling and sparking fears of a global recession.

Since then, Trump has rowed back on tariffs, reducing the rate paid on imports from most countries to 10 per cent and, on Saturday, exempting electronics such as smartphones and laptops from the levy – including the 145 per cent charge on imports from China.

But Britain is also close to signing a EU trade deal on food and veterinary standards, which could shut out American products from the UK market.

This could potentially strain their relationship with the US, as President Trump looks to sell American goods to the UK.

Read More: 'Likely' British Steel will be nationalised as Government rushes to save Scunthorpe site

Read More: Liz Truss to launch ‘uncancellable’ social media network to take on ‘deep state’ and mainstream media

It's believed that closely aligning with the EU could strain Britain's relationship with the US, as President Trump looks to sell American goods to the UK.
This comes as JD Vance said on Tuesday morning the US is "working very hard" with the UK to negotiate a "great" trade deal. Picture: Getty

JD Vance said on Tuesday that he was optimistic that both sides could come to a mutually beneficial agreement.

"We’re certainly working very hard with Keir Starmer’s government" on a trade deal, Vance told UnHerd.

"The President really loves the United Kingdom. He loved the Queen. He admires and loves the King."It is a very important relationship. And he’s a businessman and has a number of important business relationships in [Britain]. But I think it’s much deeper than that.

But the Telegraph reported that Britain's negotiators are close to signing a deal with Brussels in food and veterinary standards, potentially next month.

Lord Frost, lead Brexit negotiator under Boris Johnson, told the newspaper: "One of the things the Americans most want is access to our food and agriculture market."

Lord Frost continued: “We would be selling away our ability to set our rules for no real benefit, and meanwhile, making it more difficult to do FTAs [Free trade agreements] with the countries that we don’t have them with – notably America.

JD Vance: UK is in a 'good position' for a trade deal

"It just makes no sense to me. The world has changed, and they can’t adjust their policy. That’s fundamentally what the problem is.”

It's understood that Sir Keir Starmer could sign the deal next month at a summit with European leaders.

Britain could sign a "dynamic alignment" on food and veterinary products - allowing the EU and UK to trade freely without border checks on the goods specified.

The trading system has been used previously by Brussels, removing customs checks goods between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Nigel Farage, the Reform UK leader, told The Telegraph: "If we are going to align with the European Union on food standards and veterinary standards, then we’re going to make life for America very difficult, maybe impossible.

"It is a very, very silly thing to do in a world that is fast changing. What I prioritise is keeping our hands free. Long term, financially, America is a much bigger goal."

Dame Priti Patel, the shadow foreign secretary, said: "It is thanks to the freedom and sovereignty this country regained from the EU that we have been able to negotiate trade deals with other countries.

"The Government should be prioritising securing a trade deal with one of the world’s largest economies, not cosying up with Brussels. The Conservatives will continue to hold them to account for this."

It's believed this deal has been planned for at least two months, and fulfils Labour's manifesto pledge to "reset the relationship" with Brussels.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Visits Brussels For Meetings With EU Leaders in February.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer Visits Brussels For Meetings With EU Leaders in February. Picture: Getty

"There’s a real cultural affinity. And, of course, fundamentally, America is an Anglo country

"I think there’s a good chance that, yes, we’ll come to a great agreement that’s in the best interest of both countries."

He went on to say the “reciprocal relationship” between the US and UK gave Britain a more advantageous position than other European countries when it comes to negotiating new trade arrangements.

Minister Sarah Jones speaks to LBC

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Tuesday, industry minister Sarah Jones said: "The conversations are ongoing... We know we're in a good position. We are having good conversations.

"The Secretary of State has been having good conversations with his partners and you know there is a deal there to be done... it's positive that the Vice President is positive about our negotiations."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest