Downing Street 'in talks with Labour rebels' over concessions to welfare reforms amid growing benefits backlash

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Downing Street is in talks with Labour MPs about changing the government's welfare policies after facing growing backlash from backbenchers, Number 10 has confirmed.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is facing a major rebellion of more than 120 Labour MPs who oppose his government's welfare reforms.

While Sir Keir has insisted these are "progressive" as the current system is "broken", a Downing Street source has said the government is considering rowing back to appease the rebels.

A Downing Street source said: "Delivering fundamental change is not easy, and we all want to get it right, so of course we're talking to colleagues about the bill and the changes it will bring.

"We want to start delivering this together on Tuesday.

"The broken welfare system is failing the most vulnerable and holding too many people back.

"It's fair and responsible to fix it. There is broad consensus across the party on this."

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture: Alamy

The Prime Minister is still been expected to still push ahead with a vote on the bill despite nearly 130 MPs planning to vote down the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill.

Under its proposals, ministers will limit eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip), the main disability payment in England, and limit the sickness-related element of universal credit (UC).

Existing claimants will be given a 13-week phase-out period of financial support, a move seen as a bid to head off opposition by aiming to soften the impact of the changes.

The government has argued the changes will save £5bn a year by 2030.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said talks between backbenchers and the Government were “ongoing” as six more Labour MPs added their names to the rebel amendment that would halt the legislation in its tracks.

The reasoned amendment argues that disabled people have not been properly consulted and further scrutiny of the changes is needed.

The new signatories include the Commons Environmental Audit Select Committee chairman Toby Perkins, Stoke-on-Trent Central MP Gareth Snell, Newcastle upon Tyne MP Mary Glindon and Tamworth MP Sarah Edwards.

North Ayrshire and Arran MP Irene Campbell and Colchester MP Pam Cox, both of whom won their seats in the party’s 2024 landslide election victory, have also added their names.

The new names take the total number of Labour backbenchers supporting the amendment, tabled by Treasury Select Committee chairwoman Dame Meg Hillier, to 126.

The fact so many Labour MPs are prepared to put their names to the “reasoned amendment” calling for a change of course shows how entrenched the opposition remains.

One backbencher preparing to vote against the Bill told the PA news agency: “A lot of people have been saying they’re upset about this for months.

“To leave it until a few days before the vote, it’s not a very good way of running the country.

“It’s not very grown-up.”

They said that minor concessions would not be enough, warning: “I don’t think you can tinker with this. They need to go back to the drawing board.”

On Wednesday, Former work and pensions secretary Lord David Blunkett told LBC a failed vote could see the end of the Prime Minister, just 12 months into his time in Downing Street.

Lord Blunkett told LBC’s Andrew Marr: "If they lost it, they'd have to go for a vote of confidence, I think.“But the embarrassment of that one year in, the difficulty of that leaves you with two problems.

“One is you've been humiliated and the second is you've still got the problem. You know, the welfare issue has not gone away, so solving the problem, not taking the hit, is the sensible solution.”

LBC has approached the Cabinet Office for comment.