Edinburgh Council remarks about Oasis fans ‘snobby’, Scottish Secretary says

Edinburgh Council remarks about Oasis fans ‘snobby’, Scottish Secretary says. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Remarks by Edinburgh council officials suggesting Oasis fans are old, raucous and overweight were “snobby”, the Scottish Secretary has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ian Murray suggested the comments, made before the band’s sold-out reunion tour, were “classist”.

He said it was part of a wider issue, referencing the alcohol ban at football matches, which is not in place for rugby, which he also described as “snobby”.

Speaking at the Fringe, comedian Matt Forde told Mr Murray the council was not “excited” about Oasis after it suggested the city should be “prepared for an influx of overweight, middle-aged men who drink too much”.

Mr Murray joked the description “sounds like a full council meeting”, before adding: “I think it’s snobby.

Read more: Tributes paid to Oasis fan who fell to his death during band’s gig at Wembley Stadium

Read more: The 19 songs Oasis played in their final show before breaking up in 2009

Ian Murray suggested the comments were “classist”. Picture: Alamy

“I mean, Murrayfield is a great example. You can go and see Scotland versus the All Blacks on a Saturday at three o’clock and get as ratted as you want sitting watching the rugby, and people do, they spend most of their time at the bar.

“And I remember my team, Hearts, played Celtic there the following day on the Sunday, when Hampden was out of use for the Commonwealth Games, and there was a complete ban on drinking in the stands for the football fans. That’s just classist and snobbery.”

Asked if he wanted to bring back drinking at football stadiums, the Scottish Secretary joked it was either that “or not have rugby drinking”.

In June, Edinburgh council came under fire from Oasis fans, and the band itself, after safety briefings showed officials’ concerns about the crowds descending on the city for the group’s performance at Murrayfield, which clashes with the Fringe.

Download the new LBC app. Picture: LBC

One note from the documents showed council officials warning that “middle-aged men take up more room, consider this when working out occupancy”.

Another detailed “concern about crowds of Oasis on weekends as they are already rowdy and the tone of the band”.

It added: “Concerned about the safety of the Fringe and its performers. Many performers are considering not attending for that weekend.”

One document suggested there would be “medium to high intoxication” at the concert, and to expect a “substantial amount of older fans”, but added there had been “minimal arrests” at recent events involving either of the Gallagher brothers.

Responding on social media at the time, Liam Gallagher said: “To the Edinburgh council I’ve heard what you said about Oasis fans and quite frankly your attitude f****** stinks I’d leave town that day if I was any of you lot.”

In a second post, he added: “I’d love to see a picture of all the people on the Edinburgh council bet there’s some real stunning individuals.”

City of Edinburgh Council has been approached for comment.