Three women charged under Terrorism Act after driving van into fence of defence factory

Three women have been charged under the Terrorism Act after a van was driven into the fence of a defence factory in Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Three women have been charged under the Terrorism Act after pro-Palestinian protestors drove a van into the fence of a defence factory in Edinburgh.

It happened on Tuesday at the Leonardo UK facility in the Scottish capital as campaigners claim it supplies arms to Israel - a claim the company denies.

The trio aged 31, 34 and 42 are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police Scotland said their counter-terrorism unit was leading the investigation and enquiries were ongoing.

The force also issued an appeal for information to trace the movements of two vehicles - one was a blue Ford Transit van which was seen around Gorgie Road on Monday and Tuesday prior to the incident, while the other was a white Honda CR-Z which was found in a car park on Gorgie Road after the incident.

Police have asked people to get in touch by calling 101 if they have any information, quoting reference number 0416 of July 15.

Following the incident on Tuesday, a group called Shut Down Leonardo said the factory made laser targeting systems for Israel’s F-35 fighter jets.

Leonardo has said it does not supply equipment directly to Israel and that its main customer is the UK Armed Forces.