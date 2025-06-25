Expert task force launched to tackle community divisions in wake of 2024 summer riots

25 June 2025, 01:59 | Updated: 25 June 2025, 02:03

Far-right riots swept the UK last summer.
Far-right riots swept the UK last summer. Picture: Alamy

By Nina Lloyd

An independent commission aimed at tackling community divisions across Britain in the wake of last summer’s riots will hold its first meeting on Wednesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The cross-party body, led by former Tory home secretary Sir Sajid Javid and Labour MP Jon Cruddas, says it will seek to examine what the Prime Minister last year called the “cracks in our foundation”.

It has support from across the political spectrum, including the backing of Sir Keir Starmer’s Government.

The group will develop a series of evidence-based recommendations for measures to build more social cohesion across the four nations.

Former Green Party leader Caroline Lucas, ex-Tory mayor of the West Midlands Sir Andy Street, and former counter-extremism tsar Dame Sara Khan are among its members.

Read more: Seven charged after Palestine Action supporters clash with police against government ban under anti-terror laws

Rioters clashed outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham. T
Rioters clashed outside a Holiday Inn Express on Manvers way, Rotherham. T. Picture: Alamy

Sir Sajid, who served in the Cabinets of David Cameron, Theresa May and Boris Johnson, said successive administrations had treated social cohesion as a “second-tier” issue.

He said governments had responded “only when tensions spill over and too often ignoring the root causes.”

“This commission has been established to do what governments alone cannot: take a long view, propose radical policy changes and — crucially — help forge a cross-society consensus about how we want to live together now and in the future,” Sir Sajid said.

Former veteran Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham Mr Cruddas said the commission would seek to respond to one of “the most pressing and persistently neglected issues” facing Britain.

He said: “This won’t be a top-down exercise. Over the next year, we’ll be listening directly to people across the UK – drawing on their experiences to help shape practical, long-term answers to the forces pulling us apart.”

The commission is being facilitated by the Together Coalition founded by Brendan Cox, the husband of the Labour MP Jo Cox who was murdered by a far-right extremist.

It was established in the aftermath of a wave of violent disorder that swept across parts of the UK last summer following the Southport stabbings.

False information spread on social media about the identity of the attacker, later found to be 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana, was widely seen as playing a role in fuelling the unrest.

The disturbances, which saw mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers targeted, were denounced at the time as “far-right thuggery” by Prime Minister Sir Keir.

Although not officially Government-sponsored, the commission is being supported by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

A spokesperson for the ministry said: “We want to put an end to community division, which is why we are driving £15 million into towns and cities across the country through the Community Recovery Fund.

“This will provide vital support to areas affected by recent unrest – such as £5.6 million for Southport to help rebuild the town.

“We are supportive of the work that the Together Coalition is undertaking, and we look forward to following the commission’s progress.”

