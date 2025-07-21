Farage pledges to tackle 'lawless Britain' by sending criminals to El Salvador

21 July 2025, 10:31 | Updated: 21 July 2025, 10:37

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London, to appear on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg. Picture date: Sunday July 20, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Nigel Farage is set to send UK criminals to El Salvator in a bid to tackle 'lawless Britain' should Reform come to power at the next election.

The Reform UK leader is expected to set out measures that would send British criminals to the world's toughest prisons as part of his party's tough-on-crime plans that could be implemented by his party later today.

The speech, taking place in London, will see Reform's leader tackle Britain's overcrowded prison system by deporting criminals to other countries, including El Salvador's notorious 'super-jail'.

Mr Farage will insist on an end to all early release schemes for sex offenders, those carrying knives and other serious violent offenders, with the leader adopting a characteristically hardline approach if he becomes prime minister.

The Reform boss is set to pledge 30,000 new prison places to tackle overcrowding, as well as appointing 30,000 more police officers within five years.

London, England, UK. 20th July, 2025. Reform UK Leader NIGEL FARAGE leaves BBC after appearing on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg. Picture: Alamy

The announcement is also expected to see the party vow to deport 10,400 foreign offenders currently held in Britain's overcrowded jails.

The politician has yet to reveal how such measures would be funded and will likely face questions on the negotiation of return agreements for foreign offenders.

The Reform UK told The Telegraph his party will become the toughest party on law and order this country has ever seen.

"We will cut crime in half. We will take back control of our streets, we will take back control of our courts and prisons," he is expected to add.

However, Labour has since hit out at proposals, with Diana Johnson, the policing minister, insisting Reform is not serious about implementing real changes to the criminal justice system.

She added it was because the party “voted to try to block measures to crack down on knife crime, antisocial behaviour, shop theft and child sexual abuse”.

Screen grab of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 9, 2025. Picture: Alamy

“They should focus more on practical solutions to support our police, combat crime, deliver justice for victims of crime, rather than chasing headlines, spouting slogans and trying to divide communities,” she added.

However, on Sunday Mr Farage insisted: “For too long, ­Labour and the Tories have sent the message that crime in Britain carries little to no consequence. Reform will change that.

"If you’re a criminal, we are putting you on notice. In 2029 you have a choice to make: be a law-abiding citizen or face serious justice.”

Last month, the UK's prison population rose to around 87,334 people behind bars — just 2,239 short of full capacity.

In April, it was revealed that only 961 spaces were available to house offenders, meaning prisons were at 98.9% capacity.

The government figures saw Labour forced to amend the government's early release scheme, with prisoners now eligible for release after serving just a third of their sentences.

