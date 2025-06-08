Farage set to mine votes in Wales as Reform targets seats in Labour stronghold

8 June 2025, 22:35 | Updated: 8 June 2025, 22:40

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. 29th May, 2025. Leader of Refom UK NIGEL FARAGE speaks at Bitcoin 2025 at the Venetian Hotel & Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit Image: © Gage Skidmore/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. 29th May, 2025. Leader of Refom UK NIGEL FARAGE speaks at Bitcoin 2025 at the Venetian Hotel & Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit Image: © Gage Skidmore/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE! Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark and Danielle de Wolfe

Nigel Farage will insist his party's sights are firmly set on Wales during Monday's visit to Port Talbot, with steel-making expected to play a central role in Reform's roadmap.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Farage will attempt to refocus attention on the party's future during Monday's visit to South Wales - just 24 hours after Zia Yusuf's dramatic return to the party.

Reform's leader will vow to reopen Port Talbot’s blast furnaces - a move that will place traditional steel-making at the heart of his party's vision for the nation.

Farage believes his party has a strong chance of winning seats in next spring's Welsh Parliamentary elections, suggesting Reform could become the largest party in Wales in terms of members.

Read more: Former deputy leader of Reform UK brands party a 'circus' as Zia Yusuf announces return 48 hours after quitting

The latest figures released suggest Reform has around 12,000 members across Wales.

It would mark a monumental shift for the party, given Labour’s traditional dominance in the region - a move that could see Farage attempt to outflank Starmer's party.

Reform UK Leader NIGEL FARAGE is expected to unveil his plans for Wales
Reform UK Leader NIGEL FARAGE is expected to unveil his plans for Wales. Picture: Alamy

The announcement comes as the former co-leader of Reform UK branded the party a “circus” following Zia Yusuf's departure and subsequent u-turn within 48 hours of quitting.

His departure came amid a row over banning the burqa - with the former chairman admitting he was "blindsided" by comments made in parliament by Reform MP Sarah Pochin.

Monday is expected to see Farage set out the party's next step's for winning the 2026 elections across Wales, with Farage hoping to end Labour’s 26 years in power.

Farage will speak at Port Talbot Steel Works, South Wales, on Monday
Farage will speak at Port Talbot Steel Works, South Wales, on Monday. Picture: Alamy

The nearly three-decades long term marks the longest stint in government of any party across Europe, with Reform set to highlight Starmer's failures as leader.

Welsh Heritage is expected to form a central part of Farage's speech, with Port Talbot Steelworks formely Europe's largest steel plant.

The Reform leader is expected to insist the nation feels betrayed and forgotten by Labour, insisting his party coming to power could mark a new chapter for the deeply patriotic nation.

Farage will use the party's success in Scotland last week as a launchpad for his latest campaign.

Insisting Reform can win the hearts of Welsh voters, Farage will insist that a vote for the Conservatives is a vote for Labour.

It's a move that Tory leader Kemi Badenoch is currently attempting to quash with her tough stance on immigration back in Westminster.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest