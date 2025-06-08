Farage set to mine votes in Wales as Reform targets seats in Labour stronghold

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. 29th May, 2025. Leader of Refom UK NIGEL FARAGE speaks at Bitcoin 2025 at the Venetian Hotel & Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Credit Image: © Gage Skidmore/ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE! Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark and Danielle de Wolfe

Nigel Farage will insist his party's sights are firmly set on Wales during Monday's visit to Port Talbot, with steel-making expected to play a central role in Reform's roadmap.

Farage will attempt to refocus attention on the party's future during Monday's visit to South Wales - just 24 hours after Zia Yusuf's dramatic return to the party.

Reform's leader will vow to reopen Port Talbot’s blast furnaces - a move that will place traditional steel-making at the heart of his party's vision for the nation.

Farage believes his party has a strong chance of winning seats in next spring's Welsh Parliamentary elections, suggesting Reform could become the largest party in Wales in terms of members.

The latest figures released suggest Reform has around 12,000 members across Wales.

It would mark a monumental shift for the party, given Labour’s traditional dominance in the region - a move that could see Farage attempt to outflank Starmer's party.

Reform UK Leader NIGEL FARAGE is expected to unveil his plans for Wales. Picture: Alamy

The announcement comes as the former co-leader of Reform UK branded the party a “circus” following Zia Yusuf's departure and subsequent u-turn within 48 hours of quitting.

His departure came amid a row over banning the burqa - with the former chairman admitting he was "blindsided" by comments made in parliament by Reform MP Sarah Pochin.

Monday is expected to see Farage set out the party's next step's for winning the 2026 elections across Wales, with Farage hoping to end Labour’s 26 years in power.

Farage will speak at Port Talbot Steel Works, South Wales, on Monday. Picture: Alamy

The nearly three-decades long term marks the longest stint in government of any party across Europe, with Reform set to highlight Starmer's failures as leader.

Welsh Heritage is expected to form a central part of Farage's speech, with Port Talbot Steelworks formely Europe's largest steel plant.

The Reform leader is expected to insist the nation feels betrayed and forgotten by Labour, insisting his party coming to power could mark a new chapter for the deeply patriotic nation.

Farage will use the party's success in Scotland last week as a launchpad for his latest campaign.

Insisting Reform can win the hearts of Welsh voters, Farage will insist that a vote for the Conservatives is a vote for Labour.

It's a move that Tory leader Kemi Badenoch is currently attempting to quash with her tough stance on immigration back in Westminster.