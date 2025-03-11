Farmers could be forced to sell fields below market rate under proposed government land grab

11 March 2025, 09:13

London, UK. 04th Mar, 2025. A protester holds a placard during the demonstration. Farmers marched through Central London on Pancake Day in their continued campaign to protest against the newly proposed Family Farm Tax.
London, UK. 04th Mar, 2025. A protester holds a placard during the demonstration. Farmers marched through Central London on Pancake Day in their continued campaign to protest against the newly proposed Family Farm Tax. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Farmers across the UK could be forced to sell fields at a lower value than the going market rate under proposals put forward by the government to build new homes and hospitals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Described as a "land grab" by some, the proposals put forward by Labour form part of the Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill.

The measures could see councils given greater powers to acquire land through compulsory purchase orders (CPO).

It would mean that land would be purchased at its current value, as opposed to the land's potential worth if developed - a rule factored in under the current system.

Speaking with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Housing minister Matthew Pennycook told LBC: "We do need to unlock more land in the right places."

However, he insisted: "It won't be ministers deciding this, we want local authorities to make greater use of compulsory purchase powers".

Matthew Pennycook: 'We need to unlock more land in the right places'

The claims made by The Telegraph on Tuesday suggest the new proposals could see landowners - including farmers, compelled to sell their fields to the government at a fraction of the market rate.

Current rules mean that land identified as desirable by local authorities and acquired using compulsory purchase orders are acquired at a higher rate due to the potential increase in value as a result of development.

Read more: Government set to scrap tax returns for 300,00 Brits with 'side-hustles'

Read more: Russia hit by 'largest drone attack in three years' ahead of crunch Ukraine-US talks in Saudi Arabia

The government says any such land would then be used to build much needed new homes, hospitals or schools.

Speaking on Tuesday, Pennycook added that the bill would help "streamline the delivery of new homes".

"The Planning and Infrastructure Bill which is introduced today is the next step in (our) programme of reform," he told Nick.

"It is a flagship piece of legislation, it will be transformative in terms of how we build things in this country and it will speed up and streamline the delivery of new homes and critical infrastructure: essentially a more certain and faster process for consenting nationally significant infrastructure projects...

"A new Nature Recovery Fund...and overhauling the local planning system, modernising planning committees".

Save British Farming campaigners protest outside the High Court for justice for British farmers, food standards, public health and good trade deals.
Save British Farming campaigners protest outside the High Court for justice for British farmers, food standards, public health and good trade deals. Picture: Alamy

It follows recent plans by Rachel Reeves to increase employer NI contributions, in addition to the last Budget's 20 per cent inheritance tax hike affecting farming community.

Under the government plans, those living in homes close to new pylons could receive payments of £250 a year.

The measure reportedly makes it harder for communities to block energy infrastructure projects in the UK courts.

The rule will not apply to those living beside existing pylons that have already been constructed.

Latest Donald Trump News

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms

Latest Politics News

Exchequer Secretary James Murray, second furthers from the left, is set to scrap tax returns for hundreds of thousands of Brits.

Government set to scrap tax returns for 300,000 Brits with 'side-hustles'

Stock Exchange on Wall Street on Monday, March 10, 2025 in New York City. Stocks dropped after President Donald Trump didn't rule out a recession with U.S. tariffs being implemented.

US shares plummet again as Trump's refusal to rule out recession continues to rock America's economy
Mike Amesbury, the MP for Runcorn and Helsby in Cheshire arrives for sentencing on February 24, 2025 in Chester, England.

Former Labour MP Mike Amesbury to resign over assault conviction after punching constituent, triggering by-election
The Ukrainian president has arrived in Saudi Arabia on the eve of vital peace talks between Ukrainian and US officials hosted in the country, which he won’t attend.

Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia to push for ceasefire ahead of crunch US peace talks

President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on South Lawn of the White House, in Washington, Sunday, March 9, 2025.

'I hate to predict things' - Trump refuses to rule out US recession as trade war sends shocks through stock market
Mr Carney, 59, replaces Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced his resignation in January but remains in post until his successor is sworn in.

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney send strong message to Trump after becoming Canadian prime minister
Migrants will have to earn more to qualify for UK work visa under proposed Conservative amendments to the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.

Migrants will have to earn more to qualify for UK work visa under proposed Conservative amendment to border bill
It was the "right and proper" decision to hold an independent investigation into allegations of bullying in Rupert Lowe's offices, the Reform UK deputy leader has said.

Suspending Rupert Lowe was 'right and proper' decision says Reform deputy leader Richard Tice
Reform UK MP, Rupert Lowe

Reform row rumbles on as Rupert Lowe claims he was 'warned' by leadership for being 'outspoken' about deportations
Nigel Farage has said that the public "does not like political parties that engage in constant infighting", in his first intervention since Rupert Lowe had the Reform UK whip suspended.

Reform UK’s ‘sense of unity has been dented’ after Rupert Lowe row but party ‘acted responsibly’, Farage says