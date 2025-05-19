Fewer than 100,000 to find work through Labour jobs scheme, study finds

19 May 2025, 07:50 | Updated: 19 May 2025, 07:53

Edinburgh, UK, 19th February 2023: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer addresses Scottish Labour Party conference. Pic: Terry Murden / Alamy
Sir Keir is set to convince his party to back his £4.8 billion in welfare cuts at a meeting with backbenchers on Monday night. Pic: Terry Murden / Alamy. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Brooker

A £1bn-a-year back-to-work programme will not compensate for the millions hit by Sir Keir Starmer’s benefits cuts, a study has found.

Fewer than 100,000 people will get jobs through Labour’s £1bn-a-year back-to-work programme, according to new study.

The new findings warn the programme cannot come close to compensating for the millions hit by benefit cuts.

Experts warned on Sunday that the programme might only help about 70,000 get jobs by the next election in 2029.

Sir Keir will attempt to convince his party to back his £4.8 billion in welfare cuts at a meeting with backbenchers on Monday night as he battles to stave off a rebellion.

No.10 Downing Street, known as Number 10, official residence and office of the British Prime Minister, Westminster, London, UK
Up to 170 LabourUp to 170 Labour MPs could oppose the government or abstain in a vote on welfare. Picture: Alamy

Up to 170 Labour MPs could oppose the government or abstain in a vote expected next month, arguing they cannot back the cuts until ministers set out a full assessment of their impact.

However, it is understood that no more detailed analysis of the effects of the reforms will be released before the vote.

An impact assessment in March found that 250,000 people would be pushed into poverty and 3.2 million families would lose an average of £1,720 each a year.

Ministers insist this will be offset by a £1 billion-a-year boost to employment support programmes, which will “mitigate the poverty impact” by helping people to find jobs.

Elderly woman in a wheelchair by a car parked in blue badge disabled parking bay with sign for wheelchair users only. UK.
Sir Keir has faced criticism of his cuts to disability benefits. Picture: Alamy

It has become one of the primary defences against criticism of the cuts to personal independence payments, the main disability benefit, as well as incapacity benefits for those deemed unfit to work.

A full assessment of the back-to-work scheme is set to be launched in autumn by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Detailed analysis of the costs and benefits of ten support schemes, including those favoured by ministers, found that they tended to cost £3,000 to £5,000 per person.

Stephen Evans, chief executive of the Learning and Work Institute, the think tank that carried out the research, said that an expansion of support was “welcome and substantial".

He added: "But even on generous assumptions, it will help tens of thousands of people into work compared to the millions affected by benefit cuts.”

