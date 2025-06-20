Government scrambles to charter flights for Brits stuck in Tel Aviv as Middle East crisis escalates

20 June 2025, 12:40

Israeli security forces inspect a destroyed building hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Holon, near Tel Aviv.
Israeli security forces inspect a destroyed building hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Holon, near Tel Aviv. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

British authorities are scrambling to provide flights out of Israel as the Middle East crisis hits boiling point.

Downing Street urged Britons in the region to register their presence with the Foreign Office as the crisis deepens and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer called on all sides to reach a diplomatic outcome.

Number 10 on Friday morning said that the situation remains “fast-moving” and would continue to be monitored closely.

A spokesman added: "We are advising British nationals to continue to register their presence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, to be contactable with further guidance on these flights."

Read More: Israel is 'being punished right now', says Iran's supreme leader as missile exchange continues

Read More: Two e-scooter riding pro-Palestine activists breach RAF Brize Norton and sabotage two military jets

Foreign Secretary, David Lammy said:  "As part of our efforts to support British nationals in the Middle East, the government is working with the Israeli authorities to provide charter flights from Tel Aviv airport when airspace reopens, based on levels of demand from British nationals.

"British nationals should register their presence in Israel and the OPTs to be contacted with further guidance on these flights.

"Land routes out of Israel remain open and UK staff are on hand to support British nationals who have crossed the border. This will include providing, transport – subject to demand - to nearby airports for onward commercial flights.

"We continue to push for a diplomatic solution to avoid a deepening conflict.”

Israel's Ben Gurion Airport is empty of passengers following an Israeli military strike on Iran, in Lod, near Tel Aviv.
Israel's Ben Gurion Airport is empty of passengers following an Israeli military strike on Iran, in Lod, near Tel Aviv. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir has also urged Donald Trump to step back from military action against Iran, which could deepen the crisis in the Middle East.

The Prime Minister said there is a “real risk of escalation” in the conflict as he urged all sides to seek a diplomatic outcome.

He said there had previously been “several rounds of discussions with the US” and “that, to me, is the way to resolve this issue”.

Iran and Israel continued striking each other’s territory overnight as the crisis deepens.

A hospital in southern Israel was hit by a missile, while a heavy water facility in Iran was targeted in the latest blow against Tehran’s nuclear programme.

Israeli security forces inspect a destroyed building that was hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Holon, near Tel Aviv, Israel.
Israeli security forces inspect a destroyed building that was hit by a missile fired from Iran, in Holon, near Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: Alamy

The hospital attack led defence minister Israel Katz to say Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “absolutely should not continue to exist” – in a sign that plans to kill him could be revived after previously being vetoed by Mr Trump.

His comments came as Foreign Secretary David Lammy arrived in Geneva for talks with the Iranian foreign minister and European allies as the UK presses for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

The Foreign Secretary is meeting Abbas Araghchi on Friday alongside his counterparts from France, Germany and the EU as he seeks to negotiate a settlement before Mr Trump decides on whether to take military action against Tehran.

The damaged headquarters of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Iranian state television, is seen in Tehran, Iran, Thursday.
The damaged headquarters of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, Iranian state television, is seen in Tehran, Iran, Thursday. Picture: Alamy

In a statement read by his press secretary on Thursday, Mr Trump said there was still “a substantial chance of negotiations” and said he would make a decision on deploying US forces “within the next two weeks”.

Mr Trump had previously said he “may” join Israeli strikes against Iran and its nuclear programme, but added: “I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I’m going to do.”

Friday’s meeting with the so-called E3 countries follows Mr Lammy’s visit to Washington, where he met US secretary of state Marco Rubio in the White House on Thursday evening to discuss “how a deal could avoid a deepening conflict”.

