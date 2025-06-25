UK’s foreign aid cuts could lead to 365,000 extra deaths before end of decade, experts warn

25 June 2025, 21:00

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy leaves from Downing Street
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy leaves from Downing Street. Picture: Getty
The ONE campaign has said a reduction in foreign aid could see 23 million fewer children receiving vaccines worldwide, with the potential for 365,000 more deaths by 2030.

Campaigners have warned that cuts to foreign aid have already drastically reduced vaccine funding overseas.

Since Keir Starmer slashed the UK’s foreign aid budget to fund an increased defence budget, the Gavi international vaccine alliance has had to cut its output by a quarter.

While Foreign Secretary David Lammy hailed a £1.25 billion pledge to Gavi as a “better start for millions of children”, the figure does represent a 25% cut from what was pledged to Gavi between 2021 and 2025.

Campaigners have called on the UK government to match their previously pledged sum to Gavi, warning an extra 365,000 children could die worldwide if funding is cut to Lammy’s current pledge.

As well as plummeting vaccine numbers, campaigners have warned that the UK’s foreign aid cuts will mean less safety education for vulnerable girls worldwide, and an increase in conflicts around the world.

ONE Campaign executive director Adrian Lovett said: “We are seeing the harsh impact of the prime minister’s deep cut to overall aid levels.“

The UK’s contribution to Gavi could have saved almost 400,000 more lives if it had been maintained at the same level as before.“

"And further impossible choices are looming. A reduced but still strong investment in Gavi, as welcome as it is, means less money to educate girls, fight for climate justice, and prevent deadly conflict around the world.”

The Gavi vaccine alliance, part-founded by the UK, has had to cut its output by a quarter since the UK cut its foreign aid
The Gavi vaccine alliance, part-founded by the UK, has had to cut its output by a quarter since the UK cut its foreign aid. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this year, Starmer cut the budget for financial aid from 0.6% of GDP to 0.3% - a real-terms cut of around £6 billion.

The cuts were made to fund the increase in the UK’s defense spending, amid heightening conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East.

The move follows in the footsteps of the Trump administration, who abruptly and dramatically slashed their foreign aid funding this year.

The United States Agency for International Development was cut in its entirety of its overseas positions earlier this month, as State Secretary Marco Rubio abolished the agency’s entire overseas workforce.

Sarah Champion, senior Labour MP and International development committee chair has responded to the cuts: “With the US stepping back, I had hoped the UK would step up - not least as we are one of the founders of Gavi."

