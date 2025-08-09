Foreign criminals to be 'deported immediately after being sentenced' to save cash under new proposals

Foreign criminals will be deported immediately after getting sentenced to jail, the Justice Secretary has announced
Foreign criminals will be deported immediately after getting sentenced to jail, the Justice Secretary has announced. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Foreign criminals will be sent "packing" and deported immediately when they receive a custodial sentence, the Justice Secretary has pledged.

Shabana Mahmood has proposed a law change, which could save taxpayers an average £54,000 per year, per prison place.

The changes would apply to prisoners serving fixed-term "determinate" sentences, and authorities would retain their power not to deport a criminal but instead keep them in custody, for example, if the offender was planning further crimes against the UK's interests or national security.

"Our message is clear," Ms Mahmood said.

London, UK. 15th July, 2025. Shabana Mahmood, Secretary of State for Justice, Lord Chancellor, MP Birmingham Ladywood. Ministers attend the government cabinet meeting in Downing Street, London, UK Credit: Imageplotter/Alamy Live News
Shabana Mahmood is proposing a law change to immediately deport criminals rather than doing so after they have completed their sentence. Picture: Alamy

"If you abuse our hospitality and break our laws, we will send you packing."

She also said: "Deportations are up under this Government, and with this new law they will happen earlier than ever before."

Almost 5,200 foreign national offenders have been deported since July 2024, a 14% increase on the 12 months prior, according to the Government.

The Justice Secretary's announcement follows a tweak in the law in June, expected to come into force in September, so prisoners face deportation 30% into their prison sentence rather than the current 50%.

The Government will need Parliament to greenlight its proposal to bring this down to 0%.

HM Prison Wandsworth, Category B men's prison at Wandsworth in the London Borough of Wandsworth, south west London, England, UK
According to a Labour source, the previous Conservative government relied on prison transfer agreements with other countries to deport foreign national offenders, in deals which allow inmates to serve their custodial sentence in their "home" country.

This saw 945 prisoners sent to jails abroad between 2010 and 2023, equal to less than one-and-a-half criminals per week.

Foreign national offenders make up around 12% of the prison population.

Robert Jenrick, Shadow Justice Secretary and Shadow Lord Chancellor, MP Newark, Conservative Party politician, close up face, talking
Conservative shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said: "In Starmer's topsy turvy world investors are fleeing the country in their droves while record numbers of violent and sexual offenders from abroad are put up in our prisons. It's a farce.". Picture: Alamy

Conservative shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said: "In Starmer's topsy turvy world investors are fleeing the country in their droves while record numbers of violent and sexual offenders from abroad are put up in our prisons. It's a farce.

"Yet again Starmer has refused to confront our broken human rights laws.

"He needs to grow a backbone and change them so we can actually deport these individuals.

"The safety of the British public is infinitely more important than the 'rights' of sick foreign criminals.

"If countries won't take back their nationals, Starmer should suspend visas and foreign aid. His soft-touch approach isn't working."

