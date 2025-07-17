Former Armed Forces minister James Heappey says learning of Afghan data breach was ‘gut-wrenching’ in long apology

17 July 2025, 15:42

Former Armed Forced Minister James Heappey.
Former Armed Forced Minister James Heappey. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Former Armed Forces minister James Heappey has shared the "gut-wrenching" moment he learned of the Afghan data leak, admitting the previous government "let the country down badly" in a long apology.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Heappey has revealed the worry he felt when he received an email warning him the Taliban could have a "33,000 long kill list" of Afghan's following a catastrophic leak

It came after a breach saw a defence official release the details of nearly 19,000 people seeking to flee Kabul under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) relocation scheme for those who worked with or for the British government in exposed or meaningful roles.

In August 2023, Mr Heappey, then armed forces minister, was alerted to the leak in email by a ARAP volunteer.

It read: “The Taliban may well now have a 33,000 long kill list – essentially provided to them by the UK government."

Read more: Tory ex-ministers defend record as pressure mounts after Afghan data leak

Read more: MoD could face '£1billion' compensation bill after putting thousands of Afghans' lives at risk through breach

Mr Heappey has offered up a long apology regarding his respond, admitting he's "let the country down badly" after the "gut-wrenching" realisation.

He wrote on X: "I’d like to add my sincere apology to those of other current & former defence ministers for the data breach which compromised details of so many applicants to the ARAP scheme.

"A great deal happened during my 4 years as MinAF - war in Ukraine, UN mission to Mali, COVID-19, evacuations from Kabul & Khartoum, the Queens’s death, the Coronation & much more. MOD was magnificent in response to it all.

"But on this breach we let the country down badly."

He later added that it was "gut-wrenching to find out that someone in MOD had screwed up so awfully although I also came to find out subsequently that they were incredibly dedicated to those we served with in Afghanistan."

"Few had done more to get people who served alongside our special forces out of Afghanistan. It is incredibly unfair that someone who’d done so much good & changed so many lives deservedly for the better, should also be responsible for RUBIFIC (the codename for the breach)," Mr Heappey wrote.

The leak led to the creation of a secret Afghan relocation scheme - the Afghanistan Response Route - in April 2024.

The scheme is understood to have cost about £400 million so far, with a projected final cost of about £850 million.

A total of about 6,900 people are expected to be relocated by the end of the scheme.

Heappey has apologised for the MoD data breach.
Heappey has apologised for the MoD data breach. Picture: Alamy

But submissions seen in court suggest the total cost of Afghan relocations could now be some £7 billion- much of which Parliament hasn’t had the opportunity to scrutinise, Lewis Goodall found.

Mr Heappey expressed frustration at "endless cross-govt meetings during 2022-23 looking at migrant accommodation" for the ARAP scheme.

"From a personal perspective, it was maddening to be diverting MOD resource, incl camps, housing, troops & planes, to respond to both legal (ARAP, AFM & ACRS) & illegal arrivals whilst also responding to Ukraine & a worsening geopolitical situation globally," he wrote.

"But what offended me most, was that our capacity to resettle people legally from Afghanistan under ARAP was becoming constrained by a system consumed by illegal arrivals. Their fates should not be linked. I make no apology for reminding colleagues about the debt we owed.

"And then on top of all of that came the data breach (RUBIFIC). It was gut-wrenching to find out that someone in MOD had screwed up so awfully although I also came to find out subsequently that they were incredibly dedicated to those we served with in Afghanistan."

The official responsible for the email error was moved to a new role but not sacked.

The superinjunction was in place for almost two years, covering Labour and Conservative governments.

