Former ‘Fat Families’ TV presenter announces he has joined Reform UK

8 May 2025, 16:29

Steve Miller posted his Reform UK membership card on Twitter
Steve Miller posted his Reform UK membership card on Twitter. Picture: Twitter
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

The presenter, known for his Fat Families stint, has announced via X that he’s joined the flyaway Reform party.

Known for being outspoken on people’s health and bodies, broadcaster and hypnotherapist Steve Miller is now hoping to join the political sphere.

Mr Miller shared he had joined Reform UK via a series of tweets.

Sharing a picture of his Reform UK member card on Twitter, Mr Miller tweeted he is “proud” to have received his membership.

“If you want to save Britain, it’s what you do,” he said.

“Dear ordinary decent people. Be proud to tell others you support Reform UK. Do not worry about people claiming you are racist for doing so. You aren’t. You simply care about your country.”

“It’s time to be proud of supporting Reform UK.”

Steve Miller was known for presenting the Sky reality TV show 'Fat Families'
Steve Miller was known for presenting the Sky reality TV show 'Fat Families'. Picture: Sky TV

Known as the presenter and weight loss expert for Sky reality show Fat Families in 2010, Mr Miller gained a reputation for being particularly brutal to the families he stayed with.

Mr Miller’s popularity surged again after a clip from the show recently resurfaced on the internet.

“I’m in Telford, Shropshire, about to meet one of the fattest families I’ve ever met in my life,” the clip begins.

“Too much time sat on their fat bums. That’s their problem, plain and simple.”

“If they don’t pull out their chubby fingers, they’ll be on their way to an early grave.”

After gaining meme-status through the resurfaced clips, Mr Miller began commentating on political matters.

As well as hitting out at “woke” culture, he been publicly critical of the trans community, specifically the use of gender pronouns.

Reform UK have enjoyed a considerable upswing in popularity, particularly in the last two elections.

The party were projected more than 30% of the national vote share from their results in the recent by-elections.

