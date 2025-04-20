France’s Macron to 'beat Trump to UK state visit' as Starmer seeks closer ties with Europe

20 April 2025, 08:18

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) during a meeting on the situation in Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) during a meeting on the situation in Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Emmanuel Macron is set to be granted a state visit before Donald Trump’s upcoming trip to the UK this September as Britain seeks to forge closer ties with Europe, reports claim.

The French President has reportedly received an invitation to visit the UK in May from King Charles.

The trip, first reported by the Sunday Times, would be Macron’s first state visit to Britain since taking office eight years ago.

It comes after the US leader suggested Buckingham Palace was “setting a date for September” for him to meet Charles when asked about reports that he was expecting to fly to the UK at the end of summer.

UK Prime Minister Meets With President Trump In Washington
UK Prime Minister Meets With President Trump In Washington. Picture: Getty

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Mr Trump said: “They’re going to do a second, as you know, a second fest … that’s what it is: a fest, and it’s beautiful, and it’s the first time it’s ever happened to one person.

“And the reason is we have two separate terms, and it’s an honour … I’m a friend of Charles, I have great respect for King Charles and the family, William, we have really just a great respect for the family.”

Sir Keir Starmer broke with tradition when he invited Trump for a second state visit, with second-term US presidents who have already visited the UK usually just having tea or lunch with the monarch at Windsor Castle.

Starmer handed Trump what he described at the time as a “truly historic” personal invitation from the King for a second state visit when he visited the White House in February.

However, reports suggest that the venue for the trip is now expected to be Windsor Castle, rather than Balmoral or Dumfries House, as previously thought.

Macron’s visit is also expected to take place at Windsor due to a refurbishment of Buckingham Palace.

Sir Keir Starmer has repeatedly insisted he does not need to choose between pursuing a closer relationship with Europe and strengthening US-UK trade.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves will travel to Washington next week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund and is expected to speak with counterparts about the prospect of a wider economic agreement to mitigate the impact of Mr Trump’s sweeping 10% tariffs on all goods entering America.

However, ministers have also said Britain must look at co-ordinating better across Europe to protect its economy.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir and Mr Macron have been cooperating closely on defence, with plans for an Anglo-French-led “coalition of the willing” to defend any potential peace deal in Ukraine.

The Palace and Downing Street are both yet to comment.

