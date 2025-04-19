Free breakfast clubs to launch at 750 schools across England next week as part of flagship government scheme

19 April 2025, 23:04

(Left to right) Tawfiq, year 1 and Amaal, reception students from Hollydale Primary School in London attend their breakfast club as Greggs launches its annual Breakfast Club Appeal.
(Left to right) Tawfiq, year 1 and Amaal, reception students from Hollydale Primary School in London attend their breakfast club as Greggs launches its annual Breakfast Club Appeal. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Free breakfast clubs are set to launch at 750 schools across England next week as teachers expressed concerns that Government funding behind the flagship scheme will fall short of the cost.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thousands of parents will be able to access 30 minutes of morning childcare from Tuesday as part of a trial beginning at the start of the new term and running to July, ahead of an expected national rollout.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said the move would help with “breaking down barriers to opportunity” but school leaders have warned the pilot could lead to budget shortfalls.

The trial was initially backed by funding of £7 million, with Chancellor Rachel Reeves announcing in the autumn budget that more than £30 million would be allocated overall for breakfast clubs in 2025-26.

Labour made a manifesto commitment to spend £315 million on the programme by 2028-29.

Ministers expect the scheme to give parents of primary-aged children up to 95 additional hours and save them £450 per year in childcare costs.

Read more: Nicola Coughlan raises more than £100,000 for trans charity following trans gender ruling

Read more: Murdered transgender teenager Brianna Ghey's school bans mobile phones to 'reduce' pupils' stress levels

Joe Swash eats breakfast with Royal, Isabell Darteh, and Josephine Oppong-Boateng from Vauxhall Primary School, London to celebrate The Greggs Foundation
Joe Swash eats breakfast with Royal, Isabell Darteh, and Josephine Oppong-Boateng from Vauxhall Primary School, London to celebrate The Greggs Foundation. Picture: Alamy

The headteachers’ union has welcomed the expansion of breakfast clubs, which some schools already run, but said education leaders involved in the pilot had suggested the funding “just isn’t sufficient”.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of NAHT, said: “There is no doubt that a good breakfast can be positive for children’s health and help them to focus on their learning.

“While we welcome the intentions behind the programme, the initial feedback we are hearing from many school leaders participating in the pilot is that the funding just isn’t sufficient.

“At a time when school budgets are already stretched, most can ill-afford to subsidise this shortfall.”

He added: “It’s absolutely crucial that this is addressed before the scheme is rolled out nationally, and we have been encouraged to receive assurance from the Department for Education that funding will be looked at carefully when this trial is being assessed.”

The Government has previously insisted the funding will be sufficient to deliver the programme.

NASUWT teaching union general secretary Patrick Roach said the rollout would make a “significant contribution” to tackling child hunger but urged ministers to go “much further”.

Cute little girl eating lunch at wooden table in school, selective focus
Cute little girl eating lunch at wooden table in school, selective focus. Picture: Alamy

“The rollout of the new breakfast club provision should be monitored closely to ensure that any logistical and funding issues can be addressed without any adverse impact on other aspects of provision within schools,” he said.

“The two-child benefit cap continues to blight the lives and life chances of hundreds of thousands of children. The Government should prioritise the forthcoming spending review to lift more children out of a life in poverty.”

Announcing the launch next week, Ms Phillipson said: “Free breakfast clubs are at the heart of our Plan for Change, making working parents’ lives easier and more affordable, while breaking down barriers to opportunity for every child.

“From Tyneside to Truro, England is one of the first countries in Europe to open universal free breakfast clubs, saving parents up to £450 per year and making sure every child starts school ready to learn.

“This Government is delivering on our promises to working parents, rolling out free breakfast clubs, school-based nurseries, and giving every child across the country the best start in life.”

The Government expects the funding rates for the programme to vary depending on up-take and pupil characteristics.

An average school with 50% uptake on the early adopter scheme would receive around £23,000 for a full year, and all schools are set to receive £500 to cover initial set-up costs and a lump sum of at least £1,000 a term.

The Tories claimed Labour had “punished 170,000 families by scrapping our planned reforms to the child benefit charge,” which would have seen claims based on household income.

“Labour talk tough on helping families but since being in office they punished 170,000 families by scrapping our planned reforms to the child benefit charge, pushing single parents and sole earners into a corner,” shadow education minister Neil O’Brien said.

“Children and their families deserve better.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest