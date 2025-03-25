It's not appropriate for ministers to accept free concert tickets, says housing minister in swipe at Rachel Reeves

25 March 2025, 10:01 | Updated: 25 March 2025, 10:18

It is not appropriate for ministers to accept free concert tickets, housing minister Matthew Pennycook has said.
By Emma Soteriou

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Pennycook said he had not accepted any free tickets as an MP.

He said it was up to individuals to decide whether they considered it appropriate, as long as it is all "above board".

It comes as Chancellor Rachel Reeves has faced criticism over her decision to take free tickets to a Sabrina Carpenter concert at the O2 arena ahead of imposing cuts to spending, including the benefits bill, as she seeks to balance the books.

She has cited security as her reason for accepting the hospitality, for herself and a family member, and said she would declare their value to parliamentary authorities.

Matthew Pennycook on freebies

Taking a swipe at Ms Reeves, Mr Pennycook said on Tuesday: "I don't personally think it's appropriate - if I want to go to a concert at the O2, I'll pay for it.

"But individual MPs and individual ministers make their own decisions.

"I think the important thing is that everything is declared and above board.

"Individual people can make their choices as to whether they think it's appropriate to take tickets on occasions.

"I personally haven't done, as I said, at the O2 and wouldn't do."

Allies of Mr Pennycook later said he had been referring to his own position as a constituency MP in relation to the venue and that his comments should not be interpreted as a criticism of anyone else.

It comes after Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said she was too busy to attend concerts.

The PM has backed the Chancellor, with Downing Street saying he "supports all of his ministers making their own judgments" in relation to accepting hospitality within ministerial rules.

Ms Reeves is paid £67,505 as Chancellor on top of her £91,346 MP's salary and previously said she would not accept clothing from donors after revelations that she had received £7,500 worth of clothes in opposition.

Following the so-called "freebies" row, which engulfed Sir Keir's top team after their election win last year, the Prime Minister said he would repay the costs of some gifts he received and tightened hospitality rules to ensure better transparency about what was being donated.

However, he defended his acceptance of corporate hospitality from Arsenal football club, citing security as his reason for doing so, similar to Ms Reeves.

The new code introduced last year did not ban ministers from accepting donations but does now require them to consider the "need to maintain the public's confidence".

The Tories described Mr Pennycook's remarks as an "extraordinary slap down" and said that "when senior Labour ministers are openly criticising (Ms Reeves') judgment it's no suprise business and investors are as well".

"This is an extraordinary slap down of the profligate champagne lifestyle Rachel Reeves has been enjoying since becoming Chancellor," shadow Cabinet Office minister Mike Wood said.

"The Chancellor must kick her addiction to freebies and focus on undoing the damage she's doing to family finances in her emergency budget tomorrow."

