Gaza 'catastrophe' sparks urgent calls for UK to recognise Palestinian state

25 July 2025, 07:45 | Updated: 25 July 2025, 08:39

Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, a 1.5-year-old child in Gaza City, Gaza, faces life-threatening malnutrition as the humanitarian situation worsens due to ongoing Israeli attacks and blockade
Muhammad Zakariya Ayyoub al-Matouq, a 1.5-year-old child in Gaza City, Gaza, faces life-threatening malnutrition as the humanitarian situation worsens due to ongoing Israeli attacks and blockade. Picture: Ahmed Jihad Ibrahim Al-arini/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Frankie Elliott

Sir Keir Starmer is facing pressure from MPs to follow in France's footsteps and immediately recognise Palestine as a state.

Ahead of an emergency call with German and French leaders today, the Prime Minister condemned the "unspeakable and indefensible" humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

He will speak to Emmanuel Macron, who has confirmed France will recognise Palestinian statehood, making his country the first G7 nation to do so.

When asked whether he would follow suit, the PM said the statehood was the "inalienable right" of the Palestinian people but maintained that a ceasefire should come first.

Sir Keir said: "I will hold an emergency call with E3 partners tomorrow, where we will discuss what we can do urgently to stop the killing and get people the food they desperately need, while pulling together all the steps necessary to build a lasting peace."

But MPs believe Sir Keir should act more swiftly. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey claimed the UK "should be leading on this, not falling behind".

The calls come as charities operating in Gaza warn that Israel's blockade and ongoing military offensive are pushing people toward starvation
The calls come as charities operating in Gaza warn that Israel's blockade and ongoing military offensive are pushing people toward starvation. Picture: Getty

"Recognise the independent state of Palestine now and take the lead on securing a two-state solution and a lasting peace," he said.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan has also called for immediate recognition, while the Trades Union Congress have pushed for formal recognition of Palestine "not in a year's time or two years' time - but now".

Emily Thornberry, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said most of its members back recognition right away.

"It is the view of the majority of the committee that the UK Government should immediately recognise the state of Palestine, signalling the UK's desire to work urgently towards a two-state solution alongside our allies," she said.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the Government wants to recognise a Palestinian state "in contribution to a peace process".

She also told The Times: "I think there could be multiple benefits. A lot of people would argue that recognition on its own has a symbolic value that could send a strong message to the Israeli government."

Health Secretary Wes Streeting on Tuesday called for recognition of Palestine "while there's still a state of Palestine left to recognise".

Sir Keir said on Thursday: "We are clear that statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people.

Macron has confirmed France will recognise Palestinian statehood, making his country the first G7 nation to do so
Macron has confirmed France will recognise Palestinian statehood, making his country the first G7 nation to do so. Picture: Getty

"A ceasefire will put us on a path to the recognition of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution which guarantees peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis," he said.

The calls come as charities operating in Gaza have said that Israel's blockade and ongoing military offensive are pushing people there towards starvation.

Médecins Sans Frontières, Save the Children and Oxfam also said their colleagues and the people they serve were "wasting away".

Israel says it allows enough aid into the territory and faults delivery efforts by UN agencies, which say they are hindered by Israeli restrictions and the breakdown of security.

The Prime Minister said: "The suffering and starvation unfolding in Gaza is unspeakable and indefensible.

"While the situation has been grave for some time, it has reached new depths and continues to worsen. We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe."

He said it is "hard to see a hopeful future in such dark times" but called again for all sides to engage "in good faith, and at pace" on a ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

"We strongly support the efforts of the US, Qatar and Egypt to secure this," he said.

Gaza aid crisis: Two perspectives from the ground

Sir Keir will meet with Donald Trump during his five-day private trip to Scotland, due to kick off on Friday.

US-led peace talks in Qatar have been cut short, the Trump administration's special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Thursday, pointing the finger at Hamas for a "lack of desire to reach a ceasefire".

The deal under discussion is expected to include a 60-day ceasefire in which Hamas would release 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 others in phases in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Aid supplies would be ramped up and the two sides would hold negotiations on a lasting truce.

Hamas-led militants based in Gaza abducted 251 people in the October 7 attack in 2023 that triggered the war and killed about 1,200 people.

Fewer than half of the 50 hostages still in Gaza are believed to be alive.

Israel launched its attacks in Gaza in retaliation to the Hamas-led attacks on October 7. Their strikes have since killed more than 58,895 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

These figures are quoted by the UN and others as the most reliable source of statistics available on casualties.

