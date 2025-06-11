Lammy 'agrees deal on Gibraltar' with Britain to hand control of border to Europe

Brits will be made to show their passports to Spanish or EU guards when they land on the Rock

Gibraltar and Britain are said to have agreed the deal to hand control of border to Europe. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Gibraltar and Britain are understood to have agreed a deal to hand control of the border to Europe following drawn-out negotiations.

It means Brits arriving to the rock will be forced to show their passports to Spanish or EU border guards when crossing the border or landing at the airport.

Currently, Gibraltar residents can cross using residence cards without needing to have their passports stamped. Spanish citizens can cross using a government ID card.

Gibraltar was ceded to the UK by Spain in 1713 and the population is heavily in favour of remaining a British overseas territory.

The last time it voted on a proposal to share sovereignty with Spain, in 2002, almost 99% of Gibraltarians rejected the move.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Europe Minister Stephen Doughty travelled to Gibraltar on Tuesday ahead of talks to secure a potential deal with Spain.

Meeting with Gibraltar's chief minister Fabian Picardo and wider cabinet, Wednesday's talks will be followed by discussions with EU and Spanish ministers in Brussels.

However a Foreign Office source insisted that a deal was not yet finalised and that a number of sticking points remained.

Writing on X, Mr Picardo said it was "time to try to finalise arrangements for lasting, stable relationship between Gibraltar and the EU/Spain which is safe, secure and beneficial".

Former Home Secretary Suella Braverman wrote: "Another surrender and a handover in all but name. This government consistently undermines Britain, and it is absolutely unforgivable.

"The Falklands will be next."

MP Caroline Dinenage wrote: “Call me a cynic but it’s notable that this slipped out just as Parliament has gathered to hear the Spending Review”

Gibraltar Cable Car with view of the Bay of Gibraltar and port in background, Gibraltar. Picture: Alamy

The post-Brexit deal will now see the UK hand ownership of the border, separating the disputed territory from Spain, to Europe, with Gibraltar joining the bloc’s Schengen free-movement zone.

Under the plans, Gibraltar would become an associate member of the EU’s passport-free Schengen zone.

The deal will encompass 29 European countries, allowing the free flow of people between the Rock and Spain.

London, UK. 3rd June, 2025. Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy arrives in Downing Street to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting. Credit: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Writing on X earlier in the day, Gibraltar's chief minister, Fabian Picardo, said it was "time to try to finalise arrangements for lasting, stable relationship between Gibraltar and the EU/Spain which is safe, secure and beneficial".

Gibraltar, located south of the Iberian peninsular, is situation opposite the coast of North Africa - a popular destination among British ex-pats.