Government launches crackdown on ‘misleading’ private parking firms

11 July 2025, 10:58

Parking fine on car
Government launches crackdown on ‘misleading’ private parking firms. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Long-awaited plans to crack down on the “misleading tactics and confusing processes” used by private parking companies have been launched.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government said its consultation on a legislation-backed code of practice for the sector is aimed at creating a “fairer, more transparent private parking system”.

Analysis earlier this week found Britain’s drivers were handed a record 14.4 million parking tickets by private companies in the year to the end of March.

That was a 13% increase from the 12.8 million during the previous 12 months, and more than double the 6.8 million in 2018/2019.

Each ticket can be up to £100, meaning the total daily cost to drivers may be near £3.9 million at the current rate.

Read more: Glasgow City Council warns of parking scam messages amid ongoing cyber incident

Read more: Drivers in London face weight-based car tax and larger parking fees

A parking meter on a street in Eastleigh, Hampshire
A parking meter on a street in Eastleigh, Hampshire. Picture: Alamy

Local growth minister Alex Norris said: “From shopping on your local high street to visiting a loved one in hospital, parking is part of everyday life.

“But too many people are being unfairly penalised.

“That’s why our code will tackle misleading tactics and confusing processes, bringing vital oversight and transparency to raise standards across the board.

“This is another example of how we are fixing the things that really impact people’s day-to-day lives.”

Companies chase vehicle owners for alleged infringements in private car parks, such as at shopping centres, leisure facilities and motorway service areas.

Some parking businesses have been accused of using misleading and confusing signs, aggressive debt collection and unreasonable fees.

It emerged in April that many drivers are being sent tickets they claim are unfair because of how some payment machines operate, with one campaigner claiming the devices are “set up to trap people”.

Some machines which require users to input their vehicle registration accept payment after only one letter is entered.

This has led to multiple cases of drivers paying the required parking fee but still being sent a parking charge notice when their vehicle was detected by automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras.

The government’s consultation will run for eight weeks.

A Bill to enable the introduction of a legislation-backed code of conduct received royal assent in March 2019.

This code – scheduled to come into force across Britain by the end of 2023 – included halving the cap on tickets for most parking offences to £50, creating a fairer appeals system, and banning the use of aggressive language on tickets.

But it was withdrawn by the Conservative government in June 2022 after a legal challenge by parking companies.

