The government department planning experiments to dim the sun revealed

Experiments with dimming the sun are set to go ahead. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Meet the secretive government agency planning to experiment whether the sun could be dimmed to combat global warming.

As much as £56.8 million is expected to be spent on "climate cooling" experiments and analysis.

The methods could involve spraying aerosolised particles high into the stratosphere to deflect a small fraction of the sun’s energy away from the Earth. Studies have suggested that this may cool the planet relatively cheaply.

Another method being looked at is brightening clouds to reflect sunshine.

The experiments will be funded by the Advanced Research and Invention Agency, or Aria.

Set up in 2021 by Kwasi Kwarteng, the ex-Conservative business secretary, the agency was originally an invention of Dominic Cummings, the former chief aide to Boris Johnson.

Experts have warned of possible unintended consequences including potentially catastrophic disruptions of weather patterns, while spending millions of tax payers money.

Kwasi Kwarteng set up the agency in 2021. Picture: Getty

Professor Mike Hulme, of Cambridge University, said the experiments could be a "slippery slope" towards the mass deployment of technology that may prove difficult to prove safe and reversible.

He told The Telegraph: “£57 million is a huge amount of taxpayers’ money to be spent on this assortment of speculative technologies intended to manipulate the Earth’s climate.”

Aria has a reported £800 million budget, according to the newspaper.

Ilan Gur, the chief executive, is being paid around £450,000 a year, while chief finance officer makes around £215,000.

The agency has 37 staff - spending £4.1 million annually on salaries alone.

“We’re not trying to dim the sun,” representatives from Aria said at a press briefing, but they have reportedly continued with experiments.

The ARIA website promises they are "empowering scientists to reach for the edge of the possible".

The sun could be dimmed in these new experiments. Picture: Alamy

Professor Mark Symes, the programme director for Aria, said previously the climate research could include “small controlled outdoor experiments on particular approaches”.

Professor Symes said: "We will be announcing who we have given funding to in a few weeks and when we do so, we will be making clear when any outdoor experiments might be taking place.

"One of the missing pieces in this debate was physical data from the real world. Models can only tell us so much.

“Everything we do is going to be safe by design. We’re absolutely committed to responsible research, including responsible outdoor research.

“We have strong requirements around the length of time experiments can run for and their reversibility and we won’t be funding the release of any toxic substances to the environment.”

Experts are hopeful that successful, methods could be scaled up and implemented within 10 years.

In January, Aria funded a £69 million research project on neural robots for epilepsy treatment, lab-grown brain organdies and genetic engineering brain cells.

The agency is funding an NHS trial to use a brain computer interface to use ultrasound to alter neural activity. It could treat addiction and depression.

The Advanced Research and Innovation Agency have been approached for comment.