The government department planning experiments to dim the sun revealed

9 May 2025, 09:57 | Updated: 9 May 2025, 09:59

Experiments with dimming the sun are set to go ahead
Experiments with dimming the sun are set to go ahead. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Meet the secretive government agency planning to experiment whether the sun could be dimmed to combat global warming.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As much as £56.8 million is expected to be spent on "climate cooling" experiments and analysis.

The methods could involve spraying aerosolised particles high into the stratosphere to deflect a small fraction of the sun’s energy away from the Earth. Studies have suggested that this may cool the planet relatively cheaply.

Another method being looked at is brightening clouds to reflect sunshine.

The experiments will be funded by the Advanced Research and Invention Agency, or Aria.

Set up in 2021 by Kwasi Kwarteng, the ex-Conservative business secretary, the agency was originally an invention of Dominic Cummings, the former chief aide to Boris Johnson.

Experts have warned of possible unintended consequences including potentially catastrophic disruptions of weather patterns, while spending millions of tax payers money.

Read More: Labour MP condemns winter fuel cuts on VE Day for 'taking money off those who fought for our country'

Read More: 'Thousands of jobs have been saved', says Business Secretary after UK-US trade deal announcement

Kwasi Kwarteng set up the agency in 2021.
Kwasi Kwarteng set up the agency in 2021. Picture: Getty

Professor Mike Hulme, of Cambridge University, said the experiments could be a "slippery slope" towards the mass deployment of technology that may prove difficult to prove safe and reversible.

He told The Telegraph: “£57 million is a huge amount of taxpayers’ money to be spent on this assortment of speculative technologies intended to manipulate the Earth’s climate.”

Aria has a reported £800 million budget, according to the newspaper.

Ilan Gur, the chief executive, is being paid around £450,000 a year, while chief finance officer makes around £215,000.

The agency has 37 staff - spending £4.1 million annually on salaries alone.

“We’re not trying to dim the sun,” representatives from Aria said at a press briefing, but they have reportedly continued with experiments.

The ARIA website promises they are "empowering scientists to reach for the edge of the possible".

The sun could be dimmed in these new experiments.
The sun could be dimmed in these new experiments. Picture: Alamy

Professor Mark Symes, the programme director for Aria, said previously the climate research could include “small controlled outdoor experiments on particular approaches”.

Professor Symes said: "We will be announcing who we have given funding to in a few weeks and when we do so, we will be making clear when any outdoor experiments might be taking place.

"One of the missing pieces in this debate was physical data from the real world. Models can only tell us so much.

“Everything we do is going to be safe by design. We’re absolutely committed to responsible research, including responsible outdoor research.

“We have strong requirements around the length of time experiments can run for and their reversibility and we won’t be funding the release of any toxic substances to the environment.”

Experts are hopeful that successful, methods could be scaled up and implemented within 10 years.

In January, Aria funded a £69 million research project on neural robots for epilepsy treatment, lab-grown brain organdies and genetic engineering brain cells.

The agency is funding an NHS trial to use a brain computer interface to use ultrasound to alter neural activity. It could treat addiction and depression.

The Advanced Research and Innovation Agency have been approached for comment.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest