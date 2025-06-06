Government exploring digital ID cards in bid to cut illegal migration and welfare fraud

6 June 2025, 11:31

Labour Together's illustration of what the BritCard might look like.
Labour Together's illustration of what the BritCard might look like. Picture: Labour Together

By Jacob Paul

Downing Street is looking into proposals that would give every adult in Britain a digital ID card in a fresh attempt to crack down on illegal migration and tackle fraud.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britain is currently the only country in Europe without an ID card system, but that could be about to change.

Now, senior Downing Street figures are reportedly looking “very closely” at plans for a new “BritCard”.

The card, stored on a smartphone, would be used to verify an individual’s right to live and work in the UK.

It would also be linked to government records, and be used to check entitlements to benefits and identify welfare fraud.

Read more: Brits 'will sacrifice privacy for efficiency', Blair claims as he pushes for digital ID cards and facial recognition

Read more: The government wants a 'digital NHS' but are they willing to spend the £21 billion needed to make it a success?

Labour Party Leader Sir Keir Starter.
Labour Party Leader Sir Keir Starter. Picture: Alamy

Those in favour of such a scheme argue it would send a clear signal that the UK is not 'a soft touch' on illegal migration, according to The Times.

Plans have now been put forward by have Labour Together, a pro-Starmer think tank.

It sent a paper to the No 10 policy unit to examine its proposals.

Under the plan, every adult would be required to “show” their card when taking up a new job or renting a property

The app would automatically check their right to work against government records.

A system would be used to cross-reference the stored identity against company tax records to identify firms with workers who had not completed checks.

Labour Together argues it would help to clamp down on the vast numbers of people overstaying their visas.

It claimed half of those whose asylum claims were rejected over the past 14 years are likely still to be Britain.

The report, published Friday, has called on Sir Keir Starmer to make digital identity a “top prime ministerial priority”.

It urges him to start a “fundamental transformation in the way British citizens interact with the government”.

The proposal has been backed by scores of Labour MPs.

It says it could cost up to £400m to build the system, with around £10m a year to roll it out as a free-to-use phone app.

The BritCard “should form an important part of Labour’s enforcement strategy that does not compromise our principles and values”, a foreword in the report reads.

It added that previous government’s “hostile environment” made very little difference to the overall migration figures while having a disproportionately harsh effect on those unfairly targeted.

“The Windrush scandal saw thousands of people wrongly targeted by immigration enforcement, including many legitimate British citizens who were unjustly detained or deported,” it reads.

“We believe that a progressive government does not have to choose between dealing with these injustices. It must tackle them all head on”

Morgan Wild, Labour Together’s chief policy adviser, said: “The state makes everyone, whether they are a British citizen or not, prove their right to work or rent.

“But we don’t give everyone with the right to be here the ability to prove it. That leads to discrimination, unjust deportation and, as happened in the worst Windrush cases, dying in a country that is not your own. Through a national effort to provide everyone with proof of their right to be here, BritCard can stop that from ever happening again.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest