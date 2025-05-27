Government experts warn of cyber risk over China's 'super embassy' in London

27 May 2025, 20:22

Royal Mint Court, London, could be used as a Chinese 'super embassy' in London.
Royal Mint Court, London, could be used as a Chinese 'super embassy' in London. Picture: Google

By Alice Brooker

Cybersecurity experts have warned the UK government that a new Chinese ‘super-embassy’ could “wiretrap” central London if the project is given the greenlight.

The news comes as China has said it wants to redevelop the five acres of land at Royal Mint Court, opposite the Tower of London, into the largest embassy in Europe.

But national security concerns have led to outcries from local residents, as well as human rights campaigners and several prominent politicians.

The plans have also been rejected by counter-terrorism officers in the Met Police, arguing the embassy would cover a “substantial footprint” and potentially attract significant protest activity.

Read more: China hits out at UK-US trade deal in blow to government’s bid to revive relations with Beijing

Read more: China urges UK to 'act with fairness' on British Steel, amid race to save plant - with vital materials now 'in the UK'

The Conservative Party has unveiled concerns raised by Innovate UK, the government’s experts on cyber-physical infrastructure.
The Conservative Party has unveiled concerns raised by Innovate UK, the government’s experts on cyber-physical infrastructure. Picture: Alamy

According to reports, the Conservative Party has now unveiled concerns raised by Innovate UK, the government’s experts on cyber-physical infrastructure.

The warning was contained in an exchange, revealed under transparency laws from October 2024, which were sent to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The Telegraph reported that a senior figure from Innovate UK, whose name is redacted in the published correspondence, sent an email urging the department to intervene in the decision over whether to approve the plans for the embassy.

Experts warned the local authority “is woefully unprepared to handle an application of this nature”, particularly as it has a national security perspective.

“The Embassy Plan conflicts with the Integrated Review of Defence and Foreign Policy 2021, Telecommunications (Security) Act 2021, Electronic Communications (Security) Measures Regulations 2022,” the expert reportedly wrote.

Two years earlier, the same expert warned the embassy could have “significant effects beyond their immediate locality.”

Concerns have been raised that in theory the embassy, which according to published plans includes underground rooms, could get access to City communication lines, The Telegraph reported.

Kevin Hollinrake, the shadow communities secretary, told the newspaper: “The Labour government are playing fast and loose with Britain’s national security.

“In their desperate attempt to woo the Chinese government, they are opening up the City of London to Chinese hackers and spies.

“Labour have been caught red-handed trying to cover up the alarm sounded by the government’s own cyber-experts.

“The government should follow the example of Ireland and Australia in blocking embassy development which puts our country at risk.”

The original embassy plans were blocked under the Conservative government following concerns from British intelligence agencies, but the application was resubmitted in January this year shortly before chancellor Rachel Reeves visited China.

The embassy site would be situated between London's financial hubs in the City and Canary Wharf, and near three major data centres — further heightening security fears.

