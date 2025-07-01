Breaking News

Government's controversial Welfare Reform bill passes despite large-scale rebellion and last minute concessions

By Flaminia Luck

The government's Welfare Reform bill has cleared its first Commons hurdle.

MPs voted by 335 to 260, with a majority of 75, in favour of the bill.

Sir Keir Starmer was forced to abandon a key plank of his welfare reform package in the face of the rebellion.

A further concession was offered to rebel Labour MPs with just an hour to go before the vote.

Cuts to Personal Independence Payments - commonly known as PIP - will now not take place until after a review.

Mother of the House Diane Abbott, Stella Creasy (Walthamstow), Rebecca Long Bailey (Salford) and Brian Leishman (Alloa and Grangemouth) were among the 49 Labour MPs who unsuccessfully tried to block the welfare reform Bill at second reading.

The Government shelved plans to restrict eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip) and any changes will now only come after a review of the benefit.

The climbdown came just 90 minutes before MPs were due to vote for the first time on the Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill.

It will cause a major headache for Chancellor Rachel Reeves as the welfare squeeze was originally meant to save £4.8 billion a year, which was subsequently reduced to £2.3 billion when the Bill was first watered down last week.

Postponing any changes to the eligibility criteria for Pip means it is now uncertain how much the reforms will save from the soaring welfare bill.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch accused ministers of "utter capitulation" and said the legislation was now "pointless".

She said: "They should bin it, do their homework, and come back with something serious. Starmer cannot govern."