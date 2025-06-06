Government’s newest minister in House of Lords leaves job after just two weeks for health reasons

By Josef Al Shemary

The Government's newest minister in the House of Lords has stood down from her post after just over two weeks in the job.

Downing Street announced Baroness Margaret Curran left her role as an energy minister on Friday afternoon.

It is understood her decision to leave the Government is over health reasons.

“It was an honour to be invited by the Prime Minister to serve in DESNZ (Department for Energy Security and Net Zero),” she said in a statement on X.

“However with regret I have informed the Prime Minister that I am resigning due to unexpected news relating to my health,” she added.

“I’ll continue to work in the Lords supporting the Government with my full commitment.”

She was made a Baroness on May 22, after her predecessor Lord Hunt of King's Heath retired.

She was appointed to serve in Ed Miliband’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, but has now stood down.

Lady Curran's replacement as energy minister in the Lords is yet to be announced.

The Labour peer served as the MP for Glasgow East for fiver years, before being ousted by Natalie McGarry of the SNP.

She was given a life peerage in January this year by Sir Keir Starmer, and took on her ministerial role on May 22, which lasted a mere 15 days.

Her son, Chris Murray, is the current MP for Edinburgh East and Musselburgh.

A Government spokesperson said: "We thank Baroness Curran for her work at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, delivering our clean energy mission.

"Baroness Curran has resigned due to health reasons. We send her our best wishes at this time and ask for her privacy to be respected."