The doctor will see you now! Government scheme to pay GPs to see more patients

5 May 2025, 23:40 | Updated: 6 May 2025, 00:10

By Shannon Cook

UK NHS GP Surgery waiting room
UK NHS GP Surgery waiting room. Picture: Alamy

More than 1,000 GP surgeries will benefit from Government funding to expand and modernise buildings, to make it easier to see more patients.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Around £102 million has been committed to help GPs upgrade and create additional space to treat patients, according to the Department of Health and Social Care, which they say makes it the biggest public investment in facilities for five years.

The first projects are expected to begin in summer 2025 and form a part of the Government’s wider plans to improve the NHS.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has said that fixing the service will be “a long road, but this Government is putting in the work”.

“These are simple fixes for our GP surgeries, but for too long they were left to ruin, allowing waiting lists to build and stopping doctors treating more patients,” he said.

“It is only because of the necessary decisions we took in the Budget that we are able to invest in GP surgeries, start tackling the 8am scramble and deliver better services for patients.

“The extra investment and reform this Government is making, as part of its plan for change, will transform our NHS so it can once again be there for you when you need it.”

GPs to be given cash to modernise and see more patients
GPs to be given cash to modernise and see more patients. Picture: Alamy

Ruth Rankine, the primary care director at the NHS Confederation said that doctors and their teams will welcome the cash boost to “deliver high quality care, closer to home, and fit for the 21st century”.

She added: “If we are serious about shifting care from hospital to community, from sickness to prevention, and from analogue to digital, then sustained investment in primary and community estates, equipment and technology is vital.”

Last month Mr Streeting said that he hopes access to GP services will be “wildly different” before the next general election, but would not commit to a closer timeline.

He told LBC radio: “Let’s certainly hope that, by the next general election, people feel that their experience of accessing general practice is wildly different and improved compared to when we came in.

“I wouldn’t like to give you a deadline today and then fall short.

“So, as I say, the proof of the pudding will be in the eating and whether people feel that their experience is better by the next general election.

“Otherwise, if I’m not delivering what the Prime Minister expects (of) me, he will get rid of me long before the next general election because he is a hard taskmaster.”

