Government to invest millions into UK film, game and music industries

20 June 2025, 22:30

Lisa Nandy has announced a huge cash injection into the UK creative sector
Lisa Nandy has announced a huge cash injection into the UK creative sector. Picture: Getty
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has announced a £380 million pound boost for the nation’s creative industries, in an effort to ensure the UK’s place as a “creative superpower”.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The cash injection is expected to double private investment into the creative sector, which accounted for 5.7% or roughly £124 billion of the UK economy in 2023.

Ms Nandy has said the investment would “boost regional growth, stimulate private investment, and create thousands more high-quality jobs”.

In a statement, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport has said: “The plan outlines a bold vision to nearly double business investment in the sector by 2035 - from £17 billion to £31 billion - cementing the UK’s position as a global creative superpower.”

“The £380 million package is part of a wider plan to deliver targeted investment to create thousands of new jobs and opportunities, in sub-sectors like film and TV, music, performing and visual arts, video games and advertising, while generating economic growth in six regions outside London over the next three years.”

Read More: Donald Trump pledges to make 'movies made in America again' as he calls for 100% tariffs on foreign films

Read More: Creatives face a 'kind-of apocalyptic moment’ over AI concerns, minister says

An extra £150 million is set to be split between the mayors of Manchester, Liverpool, the West Midlands, West Yorkshire, the North East and the West of England.

Some of the major investments include £25 million for research into new technologies (like the avatars used in ABBA Voyage), £75 million for film, £30 million for start-up video game companies and £30 million for music.

Music creators and politicians protest against tech firms using work without credit to feed AI
Music creators and politicians protest against tech firms using work without credit to feed AI. Picture: Alamy

The announcement comes as the Government prepares to publish its industrial strategy next week, expected to outline a 10-year, multi-billion pound plan to secure growth for the UK economy.

This injection comes at a time of doubt for the UK’s creative industries, as post-Covid shocks, cost-of-living complications, AI development and doubt around Trump’s tariffs continue to send shockwaves throughout the sector.

Job losses of 3% were reported across creative industries in 2024, and the Office for National Statistics reported the arts and entertainment sub-sectors shrank by 15% between July and December 2024.

The Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (BECTU) has said hailed the investment as a “commitment to the sector”, but has also warned that a simple cash injection might not be enough to stabilise the sector.

BECTU chief Phillipa Childs has called on the Government to provide “sustained support” for creative workers, as the sector recovers from a “series of external shocks”.

However, the cash injection does pose a contrast to other Bills and policies currently making their way through Parliament.

The Government is currently trying to pass through a Data Use and Access Bill, which has faced several defeats in the Lords for its failure to protect creatives from what they call AI copyright theft.

In early June the Bill suffered its fifth defeat in the Lords, over controversial plans to allow tech companies to train generative AI models on creatives' work without payment or permission.

High-profile creatives have cited their concerns over the damage this policy could do to the creative sector, with Sir Elton John going as far as to brand it an "existential issue".

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest