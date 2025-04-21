Government to publish nationalities of foreign criminals in landmark decision

21 April 2025, 22:40

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper during a visit to Cambridgeshire Police Headquarters, Huntingdon, as the Labour Government unveils the plan to restore confidence in neighbourhood policing.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper during a visit to Cambridgeshire Police Headquarters, Huntingdon, as the Labour Government unveils the plan to restore confidence in neighbourhood policing. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The nationalities of foreign criminals living in the UK will be published for the first time under plans expected to be announced on Tuesday.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is understood to have ordered officials to publish data by the end of the year showing the nationalities and crimes of those awaiting deportation.

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said the announcement showed Labour had “buckled” under pressure from the Conservatives to disclose the data.

Government sources insisted the move was only possible because Ms Cooper had ordered Home Office statisticians to overhaul their systems after they cited poor data quality when refusing to answer questions about the nationalities of foreign offenders.

A Home Office source said: “Not only are we deporting foreign criminals at a rate never seen when Chris Philp and Robert Jenrick were in charge at the Home Office, but we will also be publishing far more information about that cohort of offenders than the Tories ever did.”

London, UK. 08th Apr, 2025. Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary, at a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street London. Credit: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News
London, UK. 08th Apr, 2025. Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary, at a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street London. Credit: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The latest data shows there were 19,244 foreign offenders awaiting deportation at the end of 2024, up from 17,907 when the Conservatives left office in July and 14,640 at the end of 2022.

This rise came despite 3,594 offenders being deported in Labour’s first nine months in office, a 16% increase on the same period in the previous 12 months.

A combination of early release due to prison overcrowding, instability and diplomatic obstruction from some other countries, and a backlog of human rights appeals against deportation, are understood to have contributed to the increase in offenders awaiting deportation.

A Home Office source said: “Any foreign national who abuses our country’s hospitality and commits serious crimes should be in no doubt that they will face the full force of the law, and be removed from the UK at the earliest opportunity.

“But we also want to ensure the public is kept better informed about the number of foreign criminals awaiting deportation, where they are from and the crimes they have committed, which is why – for the first time – ministers have tasked officials specifically with producing a greater range of data on this category of offenders, and ensuring that data is published in future in an open and transparent way.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper welcomes Germany's Federal Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, to the Organised Immigration Crime Summit at Lancaster House in central London. Picture date: Monday March 31, 2025.
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper welcomes Germany's Federal Minister of the Interior, Nancy Faeser, to the Organised Immigration Crime Summit at Lancaster House in central London. Picture date: Monday March 31, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Foreign nationals sentenced to 12 months or more in prison are subject to automatic deportation, but the Home Secretary can seek the removal of people who receive a lesser sentence if their presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick welcomed the news, saying: “We will finally see the hard reality that mass migration is fuelling crime across our country.”

Mr Jenrick, who was a minister in the Home Office under the previous government, added: “Frankly, the public deserved to know this long ago.”

