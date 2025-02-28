End of the 8am scramble? GPs strike £900m deal as ministers push for online booking and 'return of family doctors'

28 February 2025, 05:13

The move could signal the end of the '8am scramble'
The move could signal the end of the '8am scramble'. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The government has announced a deal that could see the end of the dreaded 8am scramble for a doctor's appointment, with more patients set to be able to book online.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Doctor's union the BMA agreed the deal, which includes £889 million in funding for the next year. Among supposed improvements for patients are a move to "bring back the family doctor", as well as letting people book slots more easily.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the new contract would "free up doctors from red tape and box-ticking targets", allowing them to focus on treating patients.

Announcing the agreement, Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said that "rebuilding the broken NHS" began with GPs and that patients should be able to book appointments easily, in the way they want and with their regular doctor if they wish.

Among the reforms is a requirement for GP surgeries to allow patients to request appointments online from October this year to free up phone lines for urgent inquiries and help end the 8am rush to schedule appointments over the phone.

Read more: Trainee GP suspended after forcing patient to cry over her late husband so he could film it and prove he had 'empathy'

Read more: Millions of Brits could be forced to turn to A&E as GPs threaten to ‘bring NHS to standstill’ with industrial action

Dr Dave Triska on being 'brought to tears' as an NHS GP

Targets such as those requiring practices to report on staff wellbeing meetings and explain how they are reviewing staff access to IT systems have been scrapped to enable doctors to spend more time treating patients.

GPs will also be incentivised to identify patients who would benefit most from seeing the same doctor at every appointment so that more people see their regular doctor at each consultation.

Mr Streeting said: "Today, we have taken the first step to fixing the front door to the NHS, bringing back the family doctor, and ending the 8am scramble.

"Over the past decade, funding for GPs has been cut relative to the rest of the NHS, while the number of targets for GPs has soared. That's why patients are struggling to get an appointment.

"This government is cutting the red tape that ties up GPs' time and backing them with an extra £889 million next year.

"In return, more patients will be able to request appointments online and see their regular doctor for each appointment."

Health Secretary Wes Streeting speaks to Nick Ferrari | Watch again

The deal is the first time in four years the Government and GP representatives have agreed reforms to GP contracts, and marked a "reset of relations" after recent strikes, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

Dr Amanda Doyle, NHS England national director for primary care and community services, said: "This is the first time in four years that the GP contract has been accepted as proposed and I hope it will be seen as positive for practices, GP teams and patients when introduced in April.

"It shows how NHS England and the Department of Health and Social Care have listened and delivered on the priorities that matter most to patients and general practice teams, including a significant increase in funding and extra flexibility in the additional roles reimbursement scheme to recruit more staff including GPs."

The BMA's GP Committee for England chairwoman Dr Katie Bramall-Stainer said previous governments had "driven general practice to desperation with patients bearing the brunt of years of chronic underfunding", but the changes "mark a turning point".

She said: "The green shoots of recovery will be seen when we start to see a fall in the numbers of practices being forced to close - closures that leave patients waiting far too long to see their GP."

"However, the Government must now recognise the imperative to deliver a new contract within the current Parliament for meaningful reform and vital investment.

"Only then can we keep the front door of our NHS open, provide timely patient care, and alleviate pressure across our entire health service."

The changes will help to "ease pressures" on other parts of the NHS, including A&E, the Department of Health said, and form part of the government's Plan for Change for wider healthcare reform.

