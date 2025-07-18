Grant Shapps defends use of superinjunction to suppress Afghan data leak, says he would do it again

18 July 2025, 10:41

Grant Shapps walking with folders under his arm
Grant Shapps defends use of superinjunction to suppress Afghan data leak, says he would do it again. Picture: PA

By Rebecca Henrys

Sir Grant Shapps has defended his decision to keep an unprecedented legal gagging order in place over the Afghan data leak under the previous government, saying he would "do the same thing all over again."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former defence secretary said lifting the superinjunction, which was imposed while he was in post, may have endangered those whose personal information was released “in error” in February 2022.

As LBC exclusively revealed, the leaked Ministry of Defence (MoD) list exposed the details of thousands of Afghans who had applied for asylum under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) — a scheme that offers sanctuary in the UK to Afghans who supported British military operations during the 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Between 80,000 and 100,000 people, including the estimated number of family members of the ARAP applicants, were affected by the breach and could be at risk of harassment, torture or death if the Taliban obtained their data, judges said in June 2024.

The News Agents’ and LBC presenter Lewis Goodall was barred from reporting it and initially forbidden from even informing his editor. Court hearings were held in secret, with even media lawyers excluded from "closed sessions."

The MoD sought and was granted a contra mundum superinjunction - a rare legal order that not only barred publication of the story but also prevented anyone from revealing that an injunction even existed. In court, it was described as "constitutionally unprecedented."

Two men sit in an armoured vehicle
Armed Taliban security personnel sit atop a humvee armoured vehicle. Picture: MOHSEN KARIMI/AFP via Getty Images

Sir Grant had remained silent on the role he played in the aftermath as several Tory ex-ministers sought to distance themselves from the handling of the breach in recent days.

Read more: MoD could face '£1billion' compensation bill after putting thousands of Afghans' lives at risk through breach

Read more: Taliban has used major data breach at MoD to target those who helped Britain, says former Afghan interpreter

But speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Friday, the ex-MP for Welwyn Hatfield said his focus had been on "sorting out the mess and saving lives."

An injunction over the breach was sought by Sir Grant’s predecessor Sir Ben Wallace, and a wider-ranging superinjunction, which prohibits disclosure not just of the information but of the order itself, was granted when Sir Grant was in office.

"The judge himself decided it should be a superinjunction," he said.

"It is the case that I thought that once the superinjunction was in place, it should remain as a superinjunction."

This was to err "on the side of extreme caution," he said, adding: "I’d much rather now be in this interview explaining why a superinjunction was required, than being in this interview explaining why I failed to act and people were murdered."

The former minister said: "I would do the same thing all over again. I would walk over hot coals to save those lives."

A man looking off into the distance
Grant Shapps defends use of superinjunction to suppress Afghan data leak, says he would do it again. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Asked whether he supported calls from the Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) for the publication of an intelligence assessment which formed the basis of the superinjunction, he said: "Yes, I would."

He added he knew the committee "won’t like" the fact the incident had been kept secret but "it was just so sensitive that if anything had got out at all, it would put those lives at risk."

Despite having kept the order in place during his tenure as defence secretary, which lasted just under a year, Sir Grant said he was "surprised" it had remained for "so long."

He added: "I don’t think it should have carried on as long as it had. I’m surprised that it has. Those questions are for others.

"But I came in, the problem was there, I dealt with it, and as a result I think that we saved lives."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr