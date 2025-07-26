Exclusive

Green Party hopeful shuts down calls for alliance with Corbyn and Sultana’s new left-wing movement

26 July 2025, 11:49

Corbyn and Sultana’s party, which does not yet officially exist, was announced earlier this week under the interim name Your Party
Corbyn and Sultana’s party, which does not yet officially exist, was announced earlier this week under the interim name Your Party. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

The Green Party will not form an alliance with Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana's new left-wing party, one of its MPs has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ellie Chowns, Green Party MP for North Herefordshire, slapped down suggestions of a collaboration with the yet-to-be-named party when speaking to LBC's Henry Riley.

Ms Chowns is currently running for the party leadership alongside Adrian Ramsay and Zack Polanski, with all three candidates being urged by left-wing campaigners to work alongside Corbyn and Sultana.

Mr Polanski has set himself apart from the other candidates, saying he is open to cooperating with the former Labour MPs.

But Ms Chowns believes the focus should remain on the "effective political electoral party" that already exists.

Read more: Starmer says UK will do 'everything we can' to get aid into Gaza as MPs urge PM to recognise Palestinian state

Read more: India deal is a big win for Britain that will improve people’s lives, says Sir Keir Starmer

Ellie Chowns, Green Party MP for North Herefordshire, dismissed suggestions of a collaboration with the yet-to-be-named party when speaking to LBC’s Henry Riley.
Ellie Chowns, Green Party MP for North Herefordshire, dismissed suggestions of a collaboration with the yet-to-be-named party when speaking to LBC’s Henry Riley. Picture: Getty

"I would say to anyone who wants a party that stands up firmly for social, economic and environmental justice, the Green Party is here already," she said.

"We're winning elections already and we welcome people to join us because we are an effective political electoral party."

Corbyn and Sultana's party, which does not yet officially exist, was announced earlier this week with the interim title Your Party.

More then 300,000 people registered their interest in the new political group in just over 24 hours after the pair jointly launched a sign-up website.

Following the launch, the left-wing campaign group We Deserve Better led calls for a formal alliance between the Greens and the new party.

More than 300,000 people registered their interest in Corbyn and Sultana's new political group in just over 24 hours after the pair launched a joint sign-up website
More than 300,000 people registered their interest in Corbyn and Sultana's new political group in just over 24 hours after the pair launched a joint sign-up website. Picture: Getty

They argued a united ticket could unseat dozens of Labour MPs, whereas both parties running separately could split the vote.

But Ms Chowns rejected this argument, saying: "Over the past few weeks, this party has been struggling to get launched. It doesn't have a name.The Green Party has been going for 50 years. No-one has had to pay them any money.

"Anybody who's run an online petition knows there's a difference between getting sign ups or something like that and forming a new party. The history of forming new parties in the UK isn't exactly littered with success."

Polanksi, who was more open collaboration, said any decision would be made in the best interest of Green members.

"I’m open to working with anyone who’s up for challenging the far-right threat of Reform and this unpopular Labour government,” he told the Guardian.

Corbyn's party will 'galvanize the left', Peter says

"Exactly what this might possibly look like with regard to any sort of arrangement is a bridge I’ll cross further down the line and will be in the hands of Green party members. The new party doesn’t exist yet, and 2029 is some way off.

"If anyone’s looking for a leftwing vehicle for power and change in this country, the Greens are here right now, we’re surging, we have well established party infrastructure and we have hundreds of elected representatives across the country. Join us."

Ramsey, who along with Chowns is one of the Greens' four MPs, said it was crucial for the party to keep its distinctive identity.

"Turning the party into a Jeremy Corbyn support act would be a huge mistake," he added.

Voting for the Greens’ leadership takes place throughout August, with the result announced on September 2.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr