‘Never again’: Rayner vows to curb failures behind Grenfell tragedy as seven organisations face investigation

26 February 2025, 12:53 | Updated: 26 February 2025, 13:10

New housing reforms have been announced after the Grenfell Tower Inquiry found 'industry failures'.
New housing reforms have been announced after the Grenfell Tower Inquiry found 'industry failures'. Picture: Getty Images

By Alice Padgett

New housing reforms have been announced after the Grenfell Tower Inquiry found 'industry failures' led to the tragic fire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has announced a series of housing reforms to ensure "greater accountability" of the construction industry in response to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

The inquiry recommended 58 actions to better regulate the industry, including construction, building and fire safety reforms after the devastating Grenfell Tower fire.

Ms Rayner said: "The Grenfell Tower tragedy claimed 72 innocent lives in a disaster that should never have happened.

"The final report exposed in stark and devastating detail the shocking industry behaviour and wider failures that led to the fire, and the deep injustices endured by the bereaved, survivors, and residents.

"That means greater accountability, stronger regulation, and putting residents at the heart of decision-making."

This comes the Grenfell Tower was set to be demolished earlier in February after a fire ripped through the west London residential tower in June 2017, claiming the lives of 72 people.

Grenfell Tower is seen on February 07, 2025 in London, England.
Grenfell Tower is seen on February 07, 2025 in London, England. Picture: Getty

The reforms include the introduction of a of a new single construction regulator that will ensure those responsible for building safety are held to account.

There will be stronger and enforceable legal rights for residents, making landlords responsible for acting on safety concerns, enabling social housing residents to demand safe, high-quality housing.

The Grenfell Inquiry’s final report exposed a system that ignored safety risks and failed to listen to residents.

The report laid bare ‘systemic dishonesty’ in the industry, failures in the construction sector and by successive governments, and poor regulation in the run up to the disaster.

The government has apologised on behalf of the British state for its part in these failings and introduced significant changes to fix the worst issues exposed by the tragedy.

"We must deliver the fundamental change required. We owe that to the Grenfell community, to the country, and to the memory of those who lost their lives," Angela Rayner said.

Messages are seen, written on the makeshift memorial, created on the wall surrounding the covered remains of residential tower block Grenfell Tower.
Messages are seen, written on the makeshift memorial, created on the wall surrounding the covered remains of residential tower block Grenfell Tower. Picture: Getty

Building Safety Minister Alex Norris said: “Our response today to the Inquiry’s findings sets out a comprehensive plan to reform the construction sector, strengthen oversight and make sure that residents are the priority when deciding on building safety issues.

“We will continue working closely with industry, local authorities and the Grenfell community to make sure these reforms deliver real, lasting change and rebuild trust.”

The inquiry also found failings by specific names organisations in relation to the Grenfell fire.

The new powers under the Procurement Act will be used to investigate seven of the organisations criticised in the report. Their names may be added to a published debarment list that contractors will have to check when awarding new contracts.

The Grenfell Tower incident sparking a national scandal over building safety standards.

It follows several years of debate over the future of the 24-storey tower, which continues to cast a large shadow over the area and remains covered in scaffolding.

A memorial is thought to have been commissioned in its place, with five architects shortlisted.

Some had hoped it would remain in place as a lasting reminder of the tragedy.

Kimia Zabihyan, representing the group Grenfell Next of Kin which speaks on behalf of some of the bereaved families caught up in the tragedy, said the tower would be deconstructed down to the ground level.

Local councillor and former MP, Emma Dent Coad said ahead of the decision: "Whatever happens, there'll be an awful lot of upset locally.

"I want it down because it, it's a horrible reminder and I see it every day I leave my house, it's twisting the knife that's in my heart already."

It's believed that no work will begin before the eighth anniversary of the fire on June 14.

