Health Secretary 'to meet with BMA' ahead of planned strike action by resident doctors

By Henry Moore

The Health Secretary will reportedly meet with the British Medical Association (BMA) next week in a bid to avoid strikes by Resident doctors.

Wes Streeting has called for the BMA to walk back its planned action after doctors announced they would strike from July 25 to July 30 over a pay dispute.

The BMA has been clear that strike action will only be reversed if the Government improves its 5.4% pay offer.

Resident doctors have received a 22% increase in wages over the last two years, which the BMA argues is still around 20% lower than it was in 2008 in real terms.

According to a report by the BBC, Mr Streeting has no intention of improving his pay offer but will meet to discuss working conditions.

Taking calls on LBC, Mr Streeting described the strikes as "the last thing" the NHS needs and urged them to hit pause on their action.

He said the walkouts risk undermining work the government has done to improve the health service, with waiting lists down and more people being seen.

Resident doctors will walk out for five days later this month over pay.

Speaking with Shelagh Fogarty, the Health Secretary said he'd be up for a "discussion" about pension pots compared to take-home pay.

Mr Streeting said: "We've got this situation, where the pension pot, by the time people become consultants, is so big that consultants lobby us to change the tax rules ,because they're taxed so heavily on the pensions because they're that valuable that they like, 'oh, I might as well not bother working. My pension's so valuable.'

"Now, if the BMA want to come to me and say, you know what? Given that challenge, we think we would rather have a slightly less generous pension in order to have higher pay today... those are the sorts of issues you can get into in a discussion. But I've offered to talk.

"They haven't taken me up. And that's one of the many reasons I think this is unreasonable."