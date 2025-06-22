Streeting says NHS 'has no budget' for assisted dying and warns MPs have made 'wrong choice'

22 June 2025, 00:47 | Updated: 22 June 2025, 00:49

Wes Streeting has expressed concerns over NHS resources and other risks involved in implementing the Assisted Dying Bill
Wes Streeting has expressed concerns over NHS resources and other risks involved in implementing the Assisted Dying Bill. Picture: Alamy

By Jennifer Kennedy

Health Secretary Wes Streeting, who opposed the Assisted Dying Bill, has publicly voiced concerns over a lack of resources and other risks involved in setting up the service.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a statement issued on Facebook after MPs voted to approve the Assisted Dying Bill on Friday, Wes Streeting said: “Setting up this service will take time and money that is in short supply.”

"There isn’t a budget for this. Politics is about prioritising. It is a daily series of choices and trade-offs. I fear we’ve made the wrong one."

In the statement, which laid out the Health Secretary's reasons for voting against the Assisted Dying Bill, he wrote that the process of introducing the new laws could divert resources from the NHS and other public services.

Under the terms of the new bill, the NHS will be expected to deliver assisted dying procedures.

Mr Streeting wrote that "creating those conditions will take time and money."

Each death will cost the taxpayer about £15,000, analysis suggests.

Read More: MPs pass landmark assisted dying bill by just 23 votes following emotional debate in historic social change

Read More: The assisted dying bill is a chance to move the conversation forward with dignity and care, Vince Cable says

MPs in the House of Commons following the announcement of the result of the vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill
MPs in the House of Commons following the announcement of the result of the vote on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. Picture: Alamy

The implementation of assisted dying could cost the NHS almost £425 million in the first ten years.

In the statement, Mr Streeting, who is a Christian, also raised concerns about other risks involved in the bill.

"I can’t get past the concerns expressed by the Royal College of Psychiatrists, the Royal College of Physicians, the Association for Palliative Medicine and a wide range of charities representing under-privileged groups in our society about the risks that come with this Bill," he wrote.

He quoted former Prime Minister Gordon Brown's comments earlier this week, which read: "There is no effective freedom to choose if the alternative option, the freedom to draw on high-quality end-of-life care, is not available."

"Neither is there real freedom to choose if, as many fear, patients will feel under pressure to relieve their relatives of the burden of caring for them, a form of coercion that prioritising good end-of-life care would diminish."

Campaigners for Dignity in Dying celebrate the passing of the bill
Campaigners for Dignity in Dying celebrated the passing of the bill. Picture: Alamy

Streeting added that he agreed with the former Prime Minister's view.

The Health Secretary is the first cabinet minister to publicly voice concerns about the bill since it passed its third reading last week with a slim majority of 23 MPs. He was one of six cabinet ministers to vote against it.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer voted in favour of the bill, and rebuked the Health Secretary over earlier interventions opposing the bill. Cabinet ministers have been ordered to remain neutral on the legislation's passage.

Several cabinet ministers are believed to feel similarly to the Health Secretary, The Times reported.

One said: “The government is under so much pressure … everyone knows money is so scarce and we have to prioritise the things we do with it. Assisted dying is going to eat up a lot of our bandwidth and will undoubtedly mean we won’t be able to do some of the things we wanted to, given the massive competition for resources.”

Another cabinet minister said: “Rachel Reeves voted for assisted dying. I hope that means she has found the money for it.”

Supporters gathered outside the Houses of Parliament to protest the bill as MPs voted
Supporters gathered outside the Houses of Parliament to protest the bill as MPs voted. Picture: Getty

The impact assessment of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill estimates up to 28,317 people will die by state-assisted suicide within the first ten years of its introduction.

It is forecast to rise from 647 cases in the first year to more than 4,500 by 2038, and could mean costs of £425 million for the NHS over the decade.

That figure includes educating staff, training doctors and nurses involved in the assisted dying service, setting up a regulator and the costs of the lethal drugs used in the procedure.

Overall, the assessment suggests the government could save more than £640 million because of those who would have been in hospital or in care dying earlier. Some of these savings could be made by the NHS.

Of these potential savings, the Health Secretary wrote: "Even with the savings that might come from assisted dying if people take up the service - and it feels uncomfortable talking about savings in this context to be honest - setting up this service will also take time and money that is in short supply."

Opponents of the bill have pledged to use "every means possible" to stop the bill from passing through the House of Lords.

Dame Esther Rantzen, the veteran TV broadcaster who is diagnosed with terminal cancer, urged peers not the block the bill. She said on Friday that the job of the House of Lords “is to scrutinise, to ask questions, but not to oppose”.

Lord Falconer of Thoroton, the former lord chancellor who supports the bill and is expected to take a leading role in passing the bill through the House of Lords, suggested in The Sunday Times that it was unlikely the bill would be blocked.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR