Transport minister caught texting while driving vintage bus for charity in London rush hour

Peter Hendy. Picture: Crowdfunder

By Kit Heren

The railway minister has reported himself to the police after being spotted using his phone while behind the wheel of a vintage bus on a charity drive.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Lord Peter Hendy apologised for his actions after a passenger on the bus spotted him using the phone during the tour last month.

The former Transport for London executive has given a tour in the bus, which he owns, for the last three years to raise money for charity on behalf of the Railway Family.

But he was reported to police on March 31 by one of the passengers on this year's tour, which had taken place three days earlier, after he texted a friend about a prostate cancer test while driving.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the investigation was initially closed due to lack of evidence, but has been reopened after Lord Hendy admitted using his phone behind the wheel.

Read more: Police officers taught they have white privilege during 'equity training'

Read more: Police appeal for information after man’s body found in Birmingham canal

A spokesperson for Lord Hendy said: "Last month Peter Hendy used his phone while driving. He has apologised in full for this error of judgment and has contacted the police."

He is likely to receive a fine and six points on his licence as a result.

The organisers of the Railway Family fundraiser said the group had "always been grateful to Lord Hendy" for his support and had not received any formal complaint about him at the time.

They said: "Since then, the organisers have only had one conversation from the complainant in the form of a text message, which he sent on April 2, where he informed us that he'd reported Lord Hendy to the Metropolitan Police.

Peter Hendy pictured with Prince William in 2018. Picture: Getty

"The Railway Family fundraiser is run by railway professionals, all of whom work with safe systems of work and rules and regulations about safe practice.

"None of us would advocate or condone unsafe practices. However, we reiterate that we are not aware of the whole situation, and affirm our hope that any investigation is able to be conducted fairly.

"The organisers regret that a positive and enjoyable event ended in this way and would once again like to express our thanks to Lord Hendy for his support for our event and fundraising."

A Met police spokesperson said: “Police received a report on Monday, March 31 of a man aged in his seventies using his mobile phone while driving a vehicle.

"The incident is alleged to have taken place near Paddington Station at approximately 17.00 hours on Friday, March 28."