More time needed to achieve 'best version' of Hillsborough law, says Downing Street

14 April 2025, 16:18

The Kop at Liverpool display banners remembering the 97 Liverpool supporters who died during the Hillsborough disaster during the Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield, Liverpool on Sunday
By StephenRigley

More time is needed to achieve the "best version" of a Hillsborough law, Downing Street has said, ahead of the tragedy's 36th anniversary.

Sir Keir Starmer had pledged to introduce a Bill, placing a legal duty of candour on public authorities, before the anniversary on Tuesday.

Ninety-seven Liverpool fans were killed as a result of a crush at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield in 1989. They were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors, an inquest jury ruled in 2016.

Campaigners have been calling for legislation to prevent the experiences of the families of the football fans happening again, and to help victims of other scandals to get justice.

A Liverpool fan after the Liverpool v Nottingham Forest FA Cup semi-final football match at Hillsborough whcih led to the deaths of 97 people.
Read More: Liverpool falls silent to mark 35th anniversary of Hillsborough disaster as 97 balloons released in memory of victims

Read More: Charter signed by Government vowing never to repeat injustices of Hillsborough disaster - but new law is rejected

The Prime Minister's official spokesman said the Government is committed to working "at pace" to deliver justice for victims, survivors and families.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said: "The Hillsborough disaster will always remain one of the greatest stains on the history of this country.

"Ahead of the 36th anniversary, we pay tribute to those who lost their lives and to the families and campaigners who have showed endless determination to get justice.

"Nothing can ever undo the years of injustice they suffered, but we are determined to enshrine their profound legacy as we work to introduce a Hillsborough law that will deliver the justice they deserve."

Pressed on a timetable for bringing forward a Bill, he said: "Having consulted with groups over recent weeks and months, we believe more time is needed to draft the best version of a Hillsborough law, but we remain fully committed to bringing this legislation at pace, and we'll obviously continue to work with them in the weeks ahead and provide an update when we've got it."

Asked if Sir Keir would apologise for the delay, the spokesman said: "We remain fully committed to bringing this legislation in at pace.

"Our engagement with victims, families and survivors is essential to get this right, and we're committed to continuing to work with them on this legislation."

Campaigners want a legal duty of candour on public authorities and officials to tell the truth and proactively co-operate with official investigations and inquiries - with the potential for criminal sanctions for officials or organisations which mislead or obstruct investigations.

Last month, it was reported that a meeting between the Prime Minister and campaigners had been cancelled, with claims officials were attempting to have the contents of a Bill watered down.

It is understood that concerns relate to who the duty of candour would apply to.

