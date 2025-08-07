HMRC blasted for 'nonsense' Guilt of Being British seminar held during work hours

7 August 2025, 13:29

HM Revenue & Customs has been slammed by critics for holding the hour-long seminar.
HM Revenue & Customs has been slammed by critics for holding the hour-long seminar. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Civil servants have been blasted for holding a 'Guilt of Being British' seminar, discussing themes of 'guilt, pride and identity' in an hour-long session.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) staff spoke on topics including “the emotional weight of colonial history” in the talk committed to diversity, equality and inclusion.

The meeting had reportedly been billed as a “powerful, interactive and reflective listening circle exploring the emotional complexity of being South Asian and British”.

They intended to uncover the “barriers, bias and expectations” faced by South Asian women, according to an internal advert seen by the Daily Mail.

The session, held by the HMRC Race Network, took place from 11am to midday on Wednesday.

Read more: Labour’s HMRC attack dog squad are ripping the life-force out of the UK’s entrepreneurial spirit

Read more: 'Britain’s wokest council' tells staff to take quiz to check their privilege

Kemi Badenoch branded the meeting 'nonsense'.
Kemi Badenoch branded the meeting 'nonsense'. Picture: Alamy

Blasting the meeting, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch, said: “Is it any wonder the public hate dealing with HMRC, now we learn the staff are being taught to feel guilty about being British? In government I fought to remove all this nonsense from the Civil Service."

"Under my leadership, a Conservative government will ensure public bodies are proud of Britain, not ashamed of it," she told the Daily Mail.

“We’ll defend our history, not apologise for it, and if that offends the Civil Service’s seminar circuit, they’re welcome to go somewhere else,” Ms Badenoch added.

It comes as HMRC faces backlash over its efficiency in answering customer calls, with hundreds of thousands of calls reportedly going unanswered each month.

HMRC answered 66.4 percent of customer calls to an adviser, under its 85 percent target, a report by parliament’s public accounts committee found. Meanwhile the average call wait time was more than 23 minutes.

An HMRC spokesman said: “Events by staff networks should not be taken as reflecting the views of HMRC.

"An event like this would only be attended by around 0.1 per cent of staff, which would have no impact on our ability to staff our helplines.

“We have robust processes in place to ensure our phone lines are well-resourced throughout the day.”

