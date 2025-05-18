‘Home guard’ to be launched to ‘protect Britain’s power plants and airports from attack’

18 May 2025, 00:37

A ‘Home Guard’ could be comprised of volunteers to protect UK from attack.
A ‘Home Guard’ could be comprised of volunteers to protect UK from attack. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Thousands could be recruited in a 1940s-style 'home guard' to protect British infrastructure.

A 'home guard' of volunteers could be established to protect British power plants, airports and telecommunications hubs, it has been claimed.

The plans are reportedly expected to be revealed as a central part of the government's Strategic Defence Review (SDR), focusing on homeland security as tensions heighten with an axis of Russia, North Korea and Iran.

It is believed that volunteers from the civilian population would make up the force, forming hubs around the UK.

They would reportedly be separate from the army reserves but maintains a similar structure, the Sunday Times reports.

The Home Guard, originally the Local Defence Volunteers, were an emergency force created during the Second World War to act as a secondary force in the event of a possible invasion.

Comprised of 1.5 million men, either too old or young to fight on the front line, they guarded factories and transport hubs.

Home Guard volunteers could be deployed to protect airports or powerplants.
Home Guard volunteers could be deployed to protect airports or power plants. Picture: Alamy

Denmark, Germany and Sweden maintain a home guard, while Norway's Heimevernet protects key infrastructure but personnel can also be sent overseas.

The review calls for the Royal Navy to protect undersea energy pipelines and internet cables. The review will suggest deals with tech giants and other companies that rely on these cables, to fund sensors, radar systems and underwater vehicles to protect Britain's waters.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said in response to the reports: “We will not be drawn into commenting on claims regarding the Strategic Defence Review ahead of publication.

"The UK’s Strategic Defence Review sets out a path for the next decade to transform the armed forces to ensure we’re prepared for emerging threats - making Britain secure at home and strong abroad while transforming defence to drive innovation and economic growth as part of our Plan for Change.

“We have also announced the biggest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War, boosting funding to 2.5% of GDP by 2027, an increase of £13.4 billion in cash terms, with an ambition to reach 3% in the next parliament.”

This government will spend and extra £5 billion this financial year, taking defence spending to 2.36% of GDP, the bold first steps on our path to 2.5% in 2027.

The Ministry of Defence said the investment will make Britain stronger and safer in an insecure world and will help us build a modern and resilient Armed Forces, with cutting-edge capabilities.

They said the Terms of Reference for the Strategic Defence Review are wide-ranging. The Review will consider all aspects of Defence, involving and receiving inputs from other Government Departments, agencies and industry, in areas where they support UK Defence.

Troops from the Norwegian Home Guard and the Minnesota National Guard stand together in a closing ceremony at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota.
Troops from the Norwegian Home Guard and the Minnesota National Guard stand together in a closing ceremony at Camp Ripley Training Center in Little Falls, Minnesota. Picture: Alamy

The review will include plans pushed by John Healey to expand the size of the army to 76,000, from the official target of 72,500.

Asked about the proposals in the review, James Cartlidge, the shadow defence secretary, told the Sunday Times: “We would welcome an increase in the size of the army, but the reality continues to be a case of more people leaving than joining. Without a comprehensive plan in the SDR to address retention, promises of a bigger army are just platitudes.”

The military reportedly will request new nuclear-powered hunter submarines to replace the now-old fleet of seven Astute-class submarines.

They would be called SSN-Aukus and obtained via Britain’s pact with America and Australia.

