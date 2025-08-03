Home Office pledges extra £100m for 'one-in, one-out' migrant deal but Farage and Tories say its not enough

3 August 2025, 22:56

The Government will give an extra £100m in funding to support the pilot 'one-in, one-out' Channel migrant deal between Britain and France, it has announced.
The Government will give an extra £100m in funding to support the pilot 'one-in, one-out' Channel migrant deal between Britain and France, it has announced. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Government will give an extra £100m in funding to support the pilot 'one-in, one-out' Channel migrant returns deal between Britain and France, it has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The cash will pay for up to 300 more National Crime Agency (NCA) officers and new tech to fulfil Labour's manifesto promise to "smash" smuggling gangs.

The new funds will also pay for more overtime for immigration compliance and enforcement teams as well as funding for interventions in transit countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Read More: Man arrested after thugs hijack peaceful pink protest by mums outside Canary Wharf asylum hotel

Small boats crossings have topped 25,000 for the year so far in 2025 - a record for this point in the year.

Sir Keir Starmer announced the new migration deal with France in July after crunch talks with French President, Emmanuel Macron.

The two leaders pledged to tackle the "global crisis" of illegal migration with the "groundbreaking" agreement, which will allow illegal migrants to be returned to France quickly in exchange for someone legally allowed to live in the UK.

London, Britain. 10th July, 2025. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at 10 Downing Street in London
The Government will give an extra £100m in funding to support the pilot 'one-in, one-out' Channel migrant deal between Britain and France, it has announced. Picture: Alamy
EMBARGOED TO 2230 SATURDAY AUGUST 2 File photo dated 17/7/2025 of people thought to be migrants scramble to board a small boat near Wimereux in France.
Small boats crossings have topped 25,000 for the year so far in 2025 - a record for this point in the year. Picture: Alamy

The funding announcement comes a day after the Government said that anyone who advertises small boat crossings or fake passports on social media could be face up to five years in prison under a new offence to be introduced to Parliament this year.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said Labour had set the foundations for a "new and much stronger law enforcement approach" over the last year.

She said: "Now this additional funding will strengthen every aspect of our plan and will turbo-charge the ability of our law enforcement agencies to track the gangs and bring them down, working with our partners overseas, and using state-of-the-art technology and equipment.

EMBARGOED TO 2230 SATURDAY AUGUST 2 File photo dated 13/05/25 of Home Secretary Yvette Cooper visiting the Bentley factory in Crewe, Cheshire,
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said Labour had set the foundations for a "new and much stronger law enforcement approach" over the last year. Picture: Alamy
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at the Global Studios in London. Picture date: Thursday July 31, 2025. Photo credit should read: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also criticised the announcement, telling the Daily Express: "This is not the first time we have seen a Labour or Conservative government throw taxpayer money at the illegal immigration crisis and hope it will go away. Picture: Alamy

"Alongside our new agreements with France, this will help us drive forward our plan for change commitments to protect the UK's border security and restore order to our immigration system."

The NCA has 91 ongoing investigations into people-smuggling networks affecting the UK, the agency's director general of operations Rob Jones said.

The Conservatives criticised the funding announcement as a "desperate grab for headlines which will make no real difference".

Shadow home secretary Chris Philp said: "Labour has failed and their laughable claim to smash the gangs lies in tatters. They have no serious plan, just excuses, while ruthless criminal gangs flood our borders with illegal immigrants.

"The British public deserves real action, not empty slogans and tinkering at the edges. The Conservative Deportation Bill is the only real solution. Immediate detention, rapid removal and shutting down these illegal networks for good."

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also criticised the announcement, telling the Daily Express: "This is not the first time we have seen a Labour or Conservative government throw taxpayer money at the illegal immigration crisis and hope it will go away.

“After all, we have sent over £800 million to France since this all began, for very little in return.

"Keir Starmer told us he would smash the gangs — first in opposition, and then continued since entering No 10. In reality, all he has smashed are records on illegal immigration instead. In fact, crossings are up 50% on this time last year.

“Another £100 million here or there won’t move the needle. It won’t stop the boats or the gangs.”

Download the new LBC app now
Download the new LBC app now. Picture: LBC

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves during a visit to Rolls Royce at Inchinnan, Renfrewshire, as she announce £66 million of funding for transport projects in Scotland. The money will go towards projects linked to new investment zones

Rachel Reeves hits back at Trump over windfarms after he dubs them a ‘con job’

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’