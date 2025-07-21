Anger as cost of policing protests outside Epping hotel believed to be housing asylum seekers reaches £100,000

21 July 2025, 21:20

Six people were arrested folliwng demonstrations
Six people were arrested folliwng demonstrations. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Anger has been sparked after police have said the cost of policing protests outside a hotel in Essex believed to be housing asylum seekers has reached £100,000.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eight police officers were injured following what started as a peaceful protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping on Thursday evening.

The latest protest, on Sunday, saw more than 100 demonstrators assemble outside the hotel with some chanting "save our kids".

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow, of Essex Police, said the cost of policing the incidents in Epping over the last week has reached £100,000.

He said: "The cost of policing criminal incidents in Epping over the last week has reached £100,000 - money which we would much rather spend on continuing to cut crime across Essex and keeping our neighbourhoods safe."

A man has appeared before a court and denied a charge of violent disorder following a protest outside the hotel.

A second man was charged on Monday with violent disorder, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Thursday's demonstration was one of a series of protests outside the hotel since asylum seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, was charged with sexual assault following an incident where he is alleged to have attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Protesters walking near the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex
Protesters walking near the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. Picture: Alamy

Kebatu denied the charge when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Essex Police said six people were arrested on Sunday evening and remain in custody, including a 17-year-old male on suspicion of causing criminal damage to a police car.

Four were arrested on Sunday for alleged offences during Thursday's protest, police said.

Mr Anslow said: "What we have seen in Epping over the last week is not protest, it's hooliganism and the people responsible for it can expect to be held accountable.

"To those who seek to use social media to peddle untruths and lies about the incidents in Epping on Thursday and Sunday, you won't win.

"The very people you are criticising are police officers who have families, who live in our communities and want to keep them safe.

"These are the same people who have been antagonised with threatening and abusive language, they've had missiles thrown at them and they've been injured.

"Once again, to anyone who somehow thinks we will tolerate this behaviour - think again.

He added: "We don't take sides; we arrest criminals and we have a duty to ensure no-one is hurt - it really is that simple.

"There continues to be a visible policing presence in Epping today and that will remain in the coming days."

Police officers and protesters on Hemnall Street in Epping, after a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex
Police officers and protesters on Hemnall Street in Epping, after a protest outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex. Picture: Alamy

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr