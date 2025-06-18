HS2 to be delayed again as costs spiral by £37bn after 'litany of failure'

18 June 2025, 07:08 | Updated: 18 June 2025, 07:57

HS2 Rail Project Marks Milestone With Completion Of First Viaduct At Delta Junction
Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Government is set to announce another delay to the opening of HS2 following a “litany of failure” that has driven up costs by £37bn.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The remaining section of the high-speed rail between London and Birmingham will not be ready by the target date of 2033, it is understood, with a further delay of at least two years.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander is expected to reveal the news in the House of Commons today as the Government attempts to reset how major infrastructure is delivered.

She will tell MPs she is drawing a “line in the sand” over the beleaguered rail project that has been a “litany of failure”, after billions were wasted on “constant scope changes, ineffective contracts and bad management”. ,

Ms Alexander will reportedly say that the Conservatives increased the cost of HS2 by £37 billion between 2012, when the line was given the green light by the Coalition government, and the 2024 general election.

The Transport Secretary is also expected to address allegations of fraud by contractors to HS2 which have emerged recently.

Read more: Milestone for HS2 as giant tunnel machine breaks through in Birmingham

Read more: Desire to ‘meet every concern’ over HS2 causes extra costs and delays – adviser

Construction workers during the installation of the first high speed railway platforms for the HS2 project at Old Oak Common station, west London.
Construction workers during the installation of the first high speed railway platforms for the HS2 project at Old Oak Common station, west London. Picture: Alamy

She will warn taxpayers may have been defrauded by subcontractors who have inflated costs, and pledge that “consequences will be felt”.

It comes after it emerged earlier this week that a sub-contractor working on the rail line was reported to HMRC following an internal probe.

Ministers plan to learn from the mistakes of HS2 so that they do a better job when it comes to projects like Northern Powerhouse Rail and the Lower Thames Crossing, it is understood.

“HS2 has made Britain a laughing stock in terms of its ability to deliver big infrastructure projects, and it has to end. This will set out the way we will do that,” a source told the PA news agency.

The result of two reviews into HS2 are expected to be announced alongside the Transport Secretary’s statement.

The first of these is an interim report by Mark Wild, the chief executive of HS2, who was appointed late last year.

He will assess the construction of the project’s first phase from London to Birmingham.A second, wider review into the governance and accountability of HS2, led by James Stewart, will also report back.

This is expected to set out what has gone wrong with the project, and what ministers can learn for future infrastructure projects.

Ms Alexander is also set to announce a new chair of HS2.

The current chair, Sir Jon Thompson, previously announced he would stand down in the spring of this year. His replacement will be Mike Brown, The Telegraph reports.

Mr Brown is the former commissioner for Transport for London, who helped to oversee the deliver of Crossrail, the transport project which became London’s Elizabeth Line.

HS2 was originally due to run between London and Birmingham, then onto Manchester and Leeds, but the project was severely curtailed by the Conservatives in power due to spiralling costs.

Concerns about the costs of the stunted project have persisted, with £100 million spent on a bat tunnel aimed at mitigating the railway’s environmental impact singled out by Sir Keir Starmer for criticism.

Heidi Alexander MP, Secretary of State for Transport arrives for the Cabinet Meeting.
Heidi Alexander MP, Secretary of State for Transport arrives for the Cabinet Meeting. Picture: Alamy

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest