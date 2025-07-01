MPs write stinging letter to BBC boss Tim Davie demanding answers over Glastonbury coverage

BBC boss Tim Davie has been dragged into a row over Bob Vylan's Glastonbury performance. Picture: Getty

The Culture, Media and Sport Committee has written a stinging letter to BBC boss General Tim Davie over the corporation’s coverage of Glastonbury.

The incident in question saw vocalist Bobby Vylan - real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster - lead crowds in chants of "Free, free Palestine" and "Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)".

In their own set on the stage directly after Bob Vylan, Irish rap trio Kneecap similarly led chants of "Free Palestine" while member Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who appeared in court earlier this month charged with a terror offence, wore a keffiyeh during the performance.

Fellow member JJ O Dochartaigh also wore a T-shirt that said: "We are all Palestine Action" in reference to the soon-to-be-banned campaign group.

The letter, from Chair Dame Caroline Dinenage, asks about editorial and decision-making processes and whether consideration was given to broadcasting with a delay.

It also asks about staffing levels at the festival and contingency planning - but crucially "what went wrong".

Ben Kentish debates Bob Vylan's IDF chant with Palestinian journalist

The CMS Committee scrutinises the spending, policies and administration of the government Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Mr Davie was visiting staff at the Somerset festival on Saturday afternoon and was informed of the chant shortly after it had been made.

He reportedly decided the set should not be made available to watch on demand.

Read more: BBC boss Tim Davie dragged into Glastonbury 'death to the IDF' chant row - as police probe performances

Read more: ‘Death to the IDF’ chant wasn’t inciting violence, claim band at centre of Glastonbury anti-Semitism storm

However, the chant remained on iPlayer for another five hours.

The BBC also expressed regret at not pulling its livestream, with the Culture Secretary claiming the issue should have been foreseeable and constituted "a problem of leadership" for the broadcaster.

Broadcasting regulator Ofcom have also stated it was "very concerned" by the decision.

"When you have one editorial failure, it's something that must be gripped. When you have several, it becomes a problem of leadership," she said.

Mr Davie has been facing calls for his resignation.

BRITAIN-MUSIC-FESTIVAL
Bobby Vylan - real name is Pascal Robinson-Foster - lead crowds in chants of "Free, free Palestine" and "Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)". Picture: Getty
Mo Chara, DJ Provaí and Móglaí Bap of Kneecap at Glastonbury Festival 2025
Mo Chara, DJ Provaí and Móglaí Bap of Kneecap at Glastonbury Festival 2025. Picture: Getty

A BBC source said: “Tim was there for a few hours to see the team. He was made aware during the time he was there of what had been said on stage.

"He intervened to make sure the performance was not made available on demand and he was very clear about that.

“Pulling the livestream brings certain technological challenges.

"With hindsight, we would have taken it down.

"He would have asked what the options were, but it isn’t as straightforward as hitting a button and taking it down.”

