Immigration and deprivation must be addressed to prevent more summer riots, Rayner says

Anti-migration protesters during riots outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, which is being used as an asylum hotel, on August 4, 2024 in Rotherham. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The government has warned that a repeat of last year’s racist summer riots is likely if people’s “real concerns” over immigration and high levels of deprivation aren’t addressed.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Angela Rayner has highlighted immigration and deprivation as the two main reasons causing widespread public disillusionment with politics in Britain, amid fears of more social unrest and rioting.

The deputy prime minister also warned that the increased time people are spending online and alone is contributing to the problem, according to an official summary of Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

Rayner is currently heading up a wider government project aimed at improving social cohesion, commissioned in the wake of last summer’s wave of racist riots sparked by the horrific killing of three young girls in Southport.

Almost a year on from the riots, which were in part spurred on by false far-right claims about the attacks – including from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage – ministers are worried this summer could see more racist and anti-immigration unrest across Britain.

The deputy PM also cited economic insecurity, the rapid pace of deindustrialisation and declining trust in institutions as she gave an update on her work on social cohesion and a coming plan for neighbourhoods.

Migration minister Seema Malhotra joins Nick Ferrari | Watch in full

She emphasised the impact of deprivation and poverty, highlighting that 17 of the 18 places where the worst rioting and unrest took place were some of the country’s most deprived areas.

“While Britain was a successful multi-ethnic, multi-faith country, the government had to show it had a plan to address people’s concerns and provide opportunities for everyone to flourish,” Rayner added.

Asked if Rayner thought increased migration played a part in both last summer’s riots and more recent violent protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers, Downing Street said it was among “concerns that people have about whether the government is acting on their behalf and acting in their interests”.

During the cabinet meeting, the last one before the summer recess, Keir Starmer recalled the "horrific attacks" in Southport and said the country will never forget the "unimaginable tragedy”.

There is no specific timetable in place for the plan for neighbourhoods, which will hand out £1.5 billion to invest in 75 areas over the next decade.

But there are more immediate fears of unrest similar to last summer’s, which saw more than 1,800 people arrested, with almost 1,100 charged and hundreds jailed.

It comes after a series of protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, attracting hundreds of anti-migrant protestors each time, with four men charged with violent disorder.

Some protesters held signs saying “deport foreign criminals”, "stop the boats" and “defend our girls,” but others turned violent amid footage showing damaged police vans and clashes with officers, in scenes that resembled the summer riots.

The far-right campaigner known as Tommy Robinson, who was just recently released from jail, has promised to bring “thousands” of people to a protest outside the hotel on Sunday, amid fears of the far-right exploiting the public’s concerns over immigration.