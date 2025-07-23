Immigration and deprivation must be addressed to prevent more summer riots, Rayner says

23 July 2025, 10:39

Anti-migration protesters during riots outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, which is being used as an asylum hotel, on August 4, 2024 in Rotherham.
Anti-migration protesters during riots outside of the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, which is being used as an asylum hotel, on August 4, 2024 in Rotherham. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The government has warned that a repeat of last year’s racist summer riots is likely if people’s “real concerns” over immigration and high levels of deprivation aren’t addressed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Angela Rayner has highlighted immigration and deprivation as the two main reasons causing widespread public disillusionment with politics in Britain, amid fears of more social unrest and rioting.

The deputy prime minister also warned that the increased time people are spending online and alone is contributing to the problem, according to an official summary of Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

Rayner is currently heading up a wider government project aimed at improving social cohesion, commissioned in the wake of last summer’s wave of racist riots sparked by the horrific killing of three young girls in Southport.

Almost a year on from the riots, which were in part spurred on by false far-right claims about the attacks – including from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage – ministers are worried this summer could see more racist and anti-immigration unrest across Britain.

The deputy PM also cited economic insecurity, the rapid pace of deindustrialisation and declining trust in institutions as she gave an update on her work on social cohesion and a coming plan for neighbourhoods.

Read more: Elton John says Ozzy Osbourne was ‘in the pantheon of rock gods’ as the star dies aged 76

Read more: Essex Police 'have questions to answer' after pro-migrant protesters 'guided to Epping hotel', says migration minister

Migration minister Seema Malhotra joins Nick Ferrari | Watch in full

She emphasised the impact of deprivation and poverty, highlighting that 17 of the 18 places where the worst rioting and unrest took place were some of the country’s most deprived areas.

“While Britain was a successful multi-ethnic, multi-faith country, the government had to show it had a plan to address people’s concerns and provide opportunities for everyone to flourish,” Rayner added.

Asked if Rayner thought increased migration played a part in both last summer’s riots and more recent violent protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers, Downing Street said it was among “concerns that people have about whether the government is acting on their behalf and acting in their interests”.

During the cabinet meeting, the last one before the summer recess, Keir Starmer recalled the "horrific attacks" in Southport and said the country will never forget the "unimaginable tragedy”.

There is no specific timetable in place for the plan for neighbourhoods, which will hand out £1.5 billion to invest in 75 areas over the next decade.

But there are more immediate fears of unrest similar to last summer’s, which saw more than 1,800 people arrested, with almost 1,100 charged and hundreds jailed.

It comes after a series of protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, attracting hundreds of anti-migrant protestors each time, with four men charged with violent disorder.

Some protesters held signs saying “deport foreign criminals”, "stop the boats" and “defend our girls,” but others turned violent amid footage showing damaged police vans and clashes with officers, in scenes that resembled the summer riots.

The far-right campaigner known as Tommy Robinson, who was just recently released from jail, has promised to bring “thousands” of people to a protest outside the hotel on Sunday, amid fears of the far-right exploiting the public’s concerns over immigration.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr