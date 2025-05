Starmer urges India and Pakistan to de-escalate as troops exchange fire in deepening Kashmir row

Srinagar, Jammu And Kashmir, India. 8th May, 2025. Indian policemen and people look at a part of an unknown crushed aircraft in Wuyan near Indian-administered Kashmir's main city of Srinagar. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Keir Starmer has urged India and Pakistan to de-escalate the growing tensions over Kashmir that have already seen dozens of people killed.

The Prime Minister said the UK was encouraging "dialogue, de-escalation and the protection of civilians".

Pakistan has described Delhi's missile attacks as an "act of war" and responded with shelling on the Indian side of the line of control.

At least 26 people, including a child, are reported to have died in the missile strikes which came in retaliation to last month's massacre of tourists in the Indian part of Kashmir.

Pakistan responded with shelling - killing seven civilians according to Indian police and medics - and claimed to have shot down Indian fighter jets.

At Prime Minister's Questions, Sir Keir said: "Rising tensions between India and Pakistan will be of serious concern for many across Britain.

"We are engaging urgently with both countries as well as other international partners, encouraging dialogue, de-escalation and the protection of civilians."

The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for the region, warning against all travel within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border and 10 miles of the line of control, the de facto border that divides disputed Kashmir.

In a separate statement, Foreign Secretary David Lammy called for India and Pakistan to "show restraint and engage in direct dialogue to find a swift, diplomatic path forward".

Srinagar, Jammu And Kashmir, India. 8th May, 2025. Indian paramilitary soldiers cordon off the area after an unknown aircraft crushed in Wuyan near Indian-administered Kashmir's main city of Srinagar. Picture: Alamy

Mr Lammy said he had "made clear to my counterparts in India and Pakistan that if this escalates further, nobody wins".

He added: "The UK was clear in its condemnation of the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam last month. We need all sides to work urgently to see regional stability restored and ensure protection of civilians."

Former prime minister Rishi Sunak backed India's right to retaliate after the terrorist attack.

He said: "No nation should have to accept terrorist attacks being launched against it from land controlled by another country.

"India is justified in striking terrorist infrastructure. There can be no impunity for terrorists."

The escalation in the conflict between the two nuclear-armed powers follows last month's massacre, which New Delhi has blamed Pakistan for.

Islamabad has denied responsibility for the attack by armed militants near Pahalgam.

Asked if Sir Keir agreed with his predecessor Mr Sunak, the Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "We are going to continue to engage with both sides, we don't want to see any escalation to this conflict."

The spokesman said "the safety of British nationals in the region remains our top priority".